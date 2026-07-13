Texas A&M Quietly Solved One of Its Biggest Roster Problems

Following Texas A&M’s first-ever trip to the College Football Playoff, a cloud of questions lingered over College Station.

The Aggies lost a program-record-tying ten players to the NFL Draft, including cornerback Will Lee III.

Lee’s departure left a tear in the defensive backfield of an already unstable secondary unit, so much so that it ranked 113th in turnovers gained and second-to-last in interceptions.

Still, because head coach Mike Elko is a defensive mastermind, you can rest assured that he won't let the defensive back group reduce his nation-leading defense.

The narrative entering the offseason was how many Texas A&M position groups took a hit from the NFL Draft, but when only one DB was drafted, everybody looked over the secondary issue and focused solely on the O-line and edge rushers.

What started with bestowing Dezz Ricks the CB1 position has ended in Elko, and his staff, quietly re-engineering the secondary into what could be one of the SEC's premier defensive backfields.

Through the transfer portal and the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, Texas A&M is ensuring that its secondary will not be a liability any longer.

Turnaround in the Defensive Backfield

Tennessee’s Rickey Gibson (1) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The turnaround initially began by securing an elite anchor to offset the loss of length and physicality on the outside.

Ricks, assuming a captain-like position in the secondary, had an incredible 2025 campaign and has now been paired with multiple other transfers and recruits to reshape the DB position in College Station.

One of which was five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington out of California.

At 6-foot-2, Arrington possesses an elite physical profile required to handle SEC wide receivers in press coverage.

More impressively, he brings Olympic-level speed to the Wrecking Crew as a former Gatorade California Track & Field Player of the Year. Arrington famously broke a 200-meter meet record previously held by Noah Lyles, clocking in at 20.35 seconds.

Arrington's rare combination of size and track speed gives Texas A&M a shutdown corner who can erase an opponent's vertical threat, highlighted by the players around him to give him opportunities.

For instance, the Aggies brought in two extremely solid DBs from the transfer portal in four-star Rickey Gibson III and three-star Tawfiq Byard. Both are exceptional additions that are likely to see the field early and should have an immediate impact on the roster.

If everything goes according to Elko's plans, he and defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill will have cooked up a brand new secondary, one that is sure to be ranked in several categories.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.