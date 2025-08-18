Former Texas A&M Infielder Hits First Professional Home Run
After an incredibly decorated college career, former Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler has hit his first professional home run. Currently playing at the Single-A level in the Washington Nationals organization, Henseler nailed a ball out to left-center field to put the Nationals within one run, while also recording first of many home runs in his professional career.
Currently, Henseler is playing in Single-A where he has played in 11 games for the Nationals, posting an impressive .351 batting average. On top of that, he has added 13 hits, including three extra base hits, and three RBI.
Henseler made it to professional baseball after an extremely impressive college baseball career between both Penn State and Texas A&M. After such an incredible career, Henseler was drafted in the ninth round of the 2025 MLB Draft as the overall 261st pick to the Washington Nationals.
Where Was Henseler Before Professional Baseball?
Henseler's incredible collegiate career is what got him to this point, as he spent his first four years at Penn State, as he was selected to First Team All-Ivy for three straight seasons, excluding his freshman slate. Arguably, the most impressive award of his career was being honored with the 2024 Ivy Player of the Year, which was completely unanimous.
He started every single game played between Penn State and Texas A&M during his five-year career, including 56 at Texas A&M split between second and third base, before becoming the everyday third baseman for the Aggies after an injury to Texas A&M's third baseman Gavin Grahovac.
Although he only spent one season at Texas A&M, he quickly became a fan favorite due to his catchy Home Depot walk-up song, and the fact that he led the Aggies in many stats. Henseler was able to lead Texas A&M with a .319 batting average, in a season where the averages weren't as high as previous years.
He also recorded a team high 15 doubles to pair along with 67 hits and 118 total bases. He came in third on the team in home runs with 12, behind Texas A&M's all-time home run leader and first round pick Jace LaViolette who had 18, and third round pick Kaeden Kent who ended the season with 13.
As an extremely talented player with five years of college baseball under his belt, Henseler should be moving up to High-A in no time, if he continues to be dominant at the plate, and keep his batting average.