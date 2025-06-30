Former Texas A&M Outfielder Set to Compete in MLB All-Star Futures Game
Just over a year after suffering a devastating leg injury that ended his collegiate baseball career, former Texas A&M outfielder Braden Montgomery is set to represent the Chicago White Sox in the MLB All-Star Futures Game.
Montgomery is the No. 4 prospect in the White Sox organization. Despite his rip leg injury, Montgomery was drafted 12th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft to the Boston Red Sox. In December, he was traded, along with multiple other players, to the White Sox for left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Since becoming a member of the White Sox and getting healthy, Montgomery has climbed the ranks in the minor leagues. He is now a member of the Winston-Salem Dash, Chicago’s High-A affiliate, where he has been excelling.
Braden Montgomery’s Texas A&M Career
Prior to transferring to A&M, Montgomery spent two seasons as a member of the Stanford Cardinal, where he built quite the name for himself.
As a freshman, Montgomery was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America, Perfect Game Freshman All-America, NCBWA Freshman All-America second team and All-Pac-12 honorable mention. He hit .294 with 50 runs scored, 16 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while driving in 57 runs.
In his sophomore campaign, Montgomery helped lead the Cardinal to a third-straight College World Series, where he stood head-and-shoulders above the rest of the competition. He accumulated a plethora of awards, including ABCA All-America second team, ABCA All-Region first team, Pac-12 All-Conference, D1Baseball Preseason Pac-12 Player of the Year and was a member of the USA Collegiate National Team.
His sophomore season saw him record a .336 batting average with 70 runs scored, 14 doubles, a triple, 17 homers and 61 RBI. Stanford fell to Tennessee in Omaha that season, and Montgomery would enter the transfer portal shortly after.
Montgomery rewrote the record books in his single season in Aggieland. He accumulated 27 homers and 85 RBI, which both rank third all-time in school history for a single season, on a .322 batting average. He was a unanimous All-American, as well as NCAA Bryan-College Station Regional Most Outstanding Player, First Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team.
He played a major role in the Aggies’ regular season success in 2024 and possibly fueled their run to the College World Series final after his season-ending injury.
The MLB All-Star Futures game will take place on July 12 at 3 p.m. central time. It will be broadcast live on MLB Network.