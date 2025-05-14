Former Texas A&M Star Outfielder Named Minor League Player of the Week
It didn't take long for outfielder/RHP Braden Montgomery to win over the hearts of the 12th Man in his lone season in College Station, with his 27 home runs and team-high 85 RBI quickly cementing him as a cornerstone of the Aggie lineup that hit their way into the College World Series, despite Montgomery suffering a season-ending injury about two weeks before the final.
And five months after the Boston Red Sox selected Montgomery with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, he was included in the trade with the Chicago White Sox that brought White Sox ace Garrett Crochet over to Boston and sent Montgomery and three other Boston prospects to Chicago.
And as the young star awaits his call up to "The Show," he's still proved that he's the same Braden Montgomery that stood out during his time at Stanford and Texas A&M.
This past week was further proof of Braden's talents following him on his pro journey, as the Iowa native was awarded the Minor League Baseball South Atlantic League Player of the Week with the Winston-Salem Dash, the White Sox's High-A baseball team.
Montgomery's bat was red-hot during last week for the Dash, sporting an astonishing .476 batting average, hitting three balls out of the park and batting in 10 runs.
If Montgomery keeps this up as he climbs the ranks of the White Sox farm system, he should be getting that call from the White Sox front office any day now.
And to say that Chicago could use Montgomery's talent is an understatement. Just one season removed from the team losing a modern record 121 games in 2024, not much has changed in the early part of 2025, the White Sox sitting at the very bottom of the AL Central with a 13-29 record, 14.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers, who in turn hold the best record in the MLB as of now, along with the NL East's New York Mets.
Should Braden be called up, he would complete a White Sox outfield that includes two former All-Stars in left fielder Andrew Benintendi and center fielder Luis Robert Jr.