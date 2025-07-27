Former Texas A&M Pitcher Makes Transfer Portal Decision
While Michael Earley and his staff have been alert in the transfer portal, picking up top players all around the country, they have also lost some players to the transfer portal. One of these players is Kyrin LeBlanc, who will be finishing his college baseball career at the University of Louisiana, he announced on social media.
LeBlanc, the 6-3, right-handed pitcher out of St. Martinville, Louisiana, is headed back to his home state to play for the Ragin' Cajuns. After spending his first two seasons at Cisco College, LeBlanc transferred to Texas A&M, yet didn't make any appearances.
After entering the transfer portal on May 30, LeBlanc continued to play summer league baseball for the Abilene Flying Bison, where he currently holds a 1-0 record with a 4.41 ERA. In nine appearances, LeBlanc has retired 32 batters, compared to just eight walks, while also managing three saves.
Before and After Texas A&M
While LeBlanc did not appear in any games for the Aggies during the 2025 season, let's take a deeper look into where he was before and where he will go after his time in Aggieland.
Prior to transferring to Texas A&M, LeBlanc spent two seasons at Cisco College, playing JUCO baseball for the Wranglers. Across two seasons at Cisco, LeBlanc made 22 total appearances, including one start his sophomore season, and ended with a 3-1 record.
As a freshman at Cisco, LeBlanc did not see the mound much as he only appeared in five games, yet he picked up a win, walking out of his rookie season with a perfect 1-0 record. Through just 2.2 innings pitched, LeBlanc gave up five earned runs and struck out two, making for a career-high 16.88 ERA.
During his sophomore year, LeBlanc got to see the mound a lot more, pitching in 17 games, a total of 21.2 innings, where he compiled a 2-1 record for the Wranglers. LeBlanc certainly improved his skill in the offseason as he ended his second year with 35 strikeouts, 13 earned runs and a much lower ERA of 5.40.
After his eligibility at JUCO expired, LeBlanc headed to College Station, where he was a great teammate, yet never saw the mound for the Maroon and White. As he enters his senior season of college baseball, LeBlanc is heading back home to Louisiana to play for the Ragin' Cajuns, just over 20 minutes from where he grew up, and played high school baseball.