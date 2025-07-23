Former Texas A&M Star Listed Among MLB's Top Prospects
After just one year of being drafted No. 12 overall by the Boston Red Sox, outfielder Braden Montgomery has made his way into the top of the MLB's prospects, per ESPN. After being traded to the Chicago White Sox organization, Montgomery has excelled in his craft, making him the White Sox's overall No. 2 prospect.
In his two seasons at Stanford before heading to Texas A&M, Montgomery led the Cardinals to back-to-back Pac 12 championships, due to his power in the batter's box. Through 126 games played with Stanford, Montgomery had 154 hits, 35 home runs, and 118 RBI. He was just getting heated up though for when he came to Texas A&M.
In his one season at Texas A&M, Montgomery was able to help lead the Aggies to a World Series Championship game, where the Aggies placed as runner-ups. An unfortunate injury in game one of the Super Regional left Montgomery in the dugout, but if it wasn't for him, you could wonder if the Aggies would of made it so far.
Montgomery's Time at Texas A&M
With the Aggies, Montgomery lit up the batter's box, batting a .322, which ranked fourth on the team for Texas A&M. To pair with an impressive average, Montgomery had a team-high 85 RBIs, and came in second in home runs with 27, just two behind Texas A&M's all-time home run leader, Jace LaViolette.
Montgomery left Aggieland with three First-Team All-American awards as well as two Second-Team All-American awards, showing just how important he was to A&M's postseason run in 2024.
After leaving an unbeatable legacy at Texas A&M, Montgomery declared for the 2024 MLB Draft following the heartbreaking end to a wonderful season. He was selected as the overall twelfth pick to the Boston Red Sox, but was quickly traded to the Chicago White Sox.
In 2025, Montgomery started his professional baseball career with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the Single-A affiliate of the White Sox. In the short 18 games he played in Single-A, Montgomery hit a .304 to pair along with three home runs and 19 RBIs.
Due to his impeccable performance, Montgomery was then moved up to High-A with the Winston-Salem Dash where he has played lights out. During 65 games played with the Dash, Montgomery has belted eight home runs, two of them being walk-offs.
With the way that Montgomery is playing in High-A, MLB is estimating that he will make his major league debut in 2027 the way things are trending. The 6-2, 220-pound switch hitter and dominant outfielder is someone to keep an eye on, as he is only 22 and just starting to make his mark.