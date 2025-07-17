Texas A&M Baseball Continues To Write History With Impressive Statistic
With the conclusion of the 2025 MLB Draft, seven Aggies got drafted to six different baseball clubs, continuing to write history for A&M's program. Since 2001, Texas A&M has had three or more players picked in every draft, as they are the only school in the nation to accomplish this feat.
The Aggies also hold a 40-year streak of having at least two players get selected in each MLB Draft since 1984, which is currently the longest streak held by any college baseball program.
At the conclusion of the 2025 MLB Draft, six different major league clubs selected seven Aggies, marking another successful year for Texas A&M in the draft. Jace LaViolette, Justin Lamkin, Kaeden Kent, Myles Patton, Kaiden Wilson, Wyatt Henseler and Ryan Prager were the Aggies who heard their names called.
Only Program In The Nation
Following the conclusion of the 2025 MLB Draft, Texas A&M continued a very impressive statistic, standing alone at the top, as they have signed at least three players in every MLB Draft since 2001, when Greg Porter, Steven Ponder, Chris Russ, and Brian Strelitz were selected.
Each year since then, at least three players from Texas A&M have been drafted, as the Aggies have had a program high of 16 picks in 2016. With the growth of A&M's program, it will be interesting to see if they can continue this stat into the 2026 MLB Draft.
There are certainly a lot of players at A&M that will be going into the 2026 Draft, like second baseman Ben Royo, outfielder Terrence Kiel II, catcher Bear Harrison, pitcher Weston Moss, among many others.
Aggies Hold Longest Streak
With only two Aggies going in the 2000 MLB Draft, that is where the streak for three players each year started in 2001. The Aggies currently hold the longest active streak in having at least two players selected in every MLB Draft since 1984.
This 40 year streak is certainly something that Texas A&M's program is proud of. After having a very up and down program, shuffling through coaches and having many players either transfer or leave early for MLB drafts, having this long lasting streak is highly impressive.
Along with these two impressive accolades, Texas A&M has had a total of 242 players be selected into the MLB, and with the talent they are producing, it shouldn't stop anytime soon. This impressive streak continued this draft after seven Aggies were drafted into six different ball clubs.