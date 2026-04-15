Freshman Fuel No. 10 Texas A&M to Midweek Win Vs. Houston Cougars
The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies have gotten a lot of attention this year for their veteran trio of Gavin Grahovac, Caden Sorrell, and Chris Hacopian, but it was the freshman tandem of Jorian Wilson and Nico Partida that powered the Aggies to a 10-2 win Tuesday night over the Houston Cougars Tuesday night.
Both men contributed with two-run home runs to put the Maroon and White ahead early, and from then, Houston had no response for the offensive showing.
Grant Cunningham took the win for Texas A&M, who now shift their focus back into conference play mode when they travel to Baton Rouge this weekend to take on the LSU Tigers in a three-game series.
Partida, Wilson Fuel Texas A&M Offense in Midweek Win
A short night for Texas A&M starting pitcher Cole Hubert saw him surrender a pair of runs early in the first inning and resulted in head coach Michael Earley pulling him after just 17 pitches without a single out recorded.
After Juan Vargas and the rest of the Aggies' bullpen came on to face the Coogs' lineup, it was a rough night from then on for the visiting team.
Wilson put the Maroon and White on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run homer over the wall in right center, his seventh deep shot of the 2026 season, scoring his fellow freshman in Partida to tie the game at two.
Partida himself would put the Ags out in front in the following inning with a two-run bomb of his own that also scored Jake Duer and gave A&M a 4-2 lead after the first third of the ballgame.
In a six-run fifth inning for Michael Earley's team, Wilson would again produce runs with a double down the left field line that brought in Partida and left fielder Terrence Kiel II.
A&M's veterans were represented by Gavin Grahovac, who walloped a three-run no-doubter off the batter's eye in center field, which was followed up soon after by, you guessed it, an RBI single off the bat of Nico Partida.
Even the other everyday freshman starter in shortstop Boston Kellner put a tally in the hit column for the Aggies Tuesday night.
As Texas A&M continues to ride the train of momentum in the latter part of the season, they travel to Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers, who were just swept by the Ole Miss Rebels last weekend in Oxford.
Top Performers
Nico Partida: 3-4, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R
Jorian Wilson: 2-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI
Gavin Grahovac: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI
Box Score
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
7th
8th
9th
Runs
Hits
Errors
Houston
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
9
1
No. 10 Texas A&M
0
2
2
0
6
0
0
0
-
10
11
0
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03