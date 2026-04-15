Freshman Fuel No. 10 Texas A&M to Midweek Win Vs. Houston Cougars

The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies have gotten a lot of attention this year for their veteran trio of Gavin Grahovac, Caden Sorrell, and Chris Hacopian, but it was the freshman tandem of Jorian Wilson and Nico Partida that powered the Aggies to a 10-2 win Tuesday night over the Houston Cougars Tuesday night.

Both men contributed with two-run home runs to put the Maroon and White ahead early, and from then, Houston had no response for the offensive showing.

Grant Cunningham took the win for Texas A&M, who now shift their focus back into conference play mode when they travel to Baton Rouge this weekend to take on the LSU Tigers in a three-game series.

Partida, Wilson Fuel Texas A&M Offense in Midweek Win

Texas A&M first baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) receives high fives in the dugout. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A short night for Texas A&M starting pitcher Cole Hubert saw him surrender a pair of runs early in the first inning and resulted in head coach Michael Earley pulling him after just 17 pitches without a single out recorded.

After Juan Vargas and the rest of the Aggies' bullpen came on to face the Coogs' lineup, it was a rough night from then on for the visiting team.

Wilson put the Maroon and White on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run homer over the wall in right center, his seventh deep shot of the 2026 season, scoring his fellow freshman in Partida to tie the game at two.

Partida himself would put the Ags out in front in the following inning with a two-run bomb of his own that also scored Jake Duer and gave A&M a 4-2 lead after the first third of the ballgame.

In a six-run fifth inning for Michael Earley's team, Wilson would again produce runs with a double down the left field line that brought in Partida and left fielder Terrence Kiel II.

A&M's veterans were represented by Gavin Grahovac, who walloped a three-run no-doubter off the batter's eye in center field, which was followed up soon after by, you guessed it, an RBI single off the bat of Nico Partida.

Even the other everyday freshman starter in shortstop Boston Kellner put a tally in the hit column for the Aggies Tuesday night.

As Texas A&M continues to ride the train of momentum in the latter part of the season, they travel to Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers, who were just swept by the Ole Miss Rebels last weekend in Oxford.

Top Performers

Nico Partida: 3-4, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R

Jorian Wilson: 2-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI

Gavin Grahovac: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI

Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th Runs Hits Errors Houston 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 1 No. 10 Texas A&M 0 2 2 0 6 0 0 0 - 10 11 0

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