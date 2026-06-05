Gavin Grahovac 'Forever Grateful' For His Time at Texas A&M

On June 1, Texas A&M baseball fell to USC, 7-1, in the College Station Regional Final, marking the end of a successful season at Blue Bell Park. But aside from an early NCAA Tournament exit, the loss represents something much bigger for the 12th Man.

The Aggies will say goodbye to first baseman Gavin Grahovac, who plans to enter the 2026 MLB Draft as a projected late-first to early-second-round pick.

The Orange, California, native spent three seasons in Aggieland, most notably as a member of A&M’s 2024 Men’s College World Series runner-up team under former head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

'It Felt Like Home Immediately'

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) and designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) look over the field after the loss against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Following the loss to USC, Grahovac reflected on his time at A&M and the lasting impression left by the 12th Man.

“It means everything to me,” Grahovac said postgame on June 1. “This place has changed my life … they took me in from California, a thousand miles away … and it felt like home immediately. I love this place with all my heart and always will.”

Grahovac’s time in College Station was anything but linear.

From season-ending injuries to a brand new coaching staff, Grahovac never failed to show up for his team, no matter the level of adversity.

“I can’t thank [head] coach [Michael] Earley enough for believing in me,” Grahovac said. “I can’t thank my teammates [enough] … every staff I’ve had here, all the players I’ve played with, all the support staff … there’s nothing like this place, and I’ll forever cherish it.”

A Lasting Legacy

Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates an RBI-single during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Though his collegiate career is over, Grahovac leaves behind a legacy that will resonate throughout A&M’s baseball program for years to come.

“We made it better than when I showed up on campus,” Grahovac said. “The class that I came in with, the year that we had my freshman year, it changed the program.”

In 2024, Grahovac was a key contributor to the Aggies' historic Men’s College World Series run, finishing the season with 23 home runs and 66 RBI.

“It really showed where this program could go,” Grahovac said. “With coach Earley at the head, there’s so much that this team can accomplish … we were one of the best hitting teams in the country, and that’s nothing new under his resume.”

While Grahovac’s time in maroon and white has come to an end, his confidence in the program’s direction remains unwavering.

“I think you’re going to see the greatest of Texas A&M in the next couple of years,” Grahovac said. “I’m super proud of what he’s [Earley] done here in his first two years and how he’s trusted all of us to lead this team.”

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