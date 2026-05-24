Texas A&M Firmly in the Race For a Top Priority Recruit

The Texas A&M Aggies found lightning in a bottle last year, making the first-ever College Football Playoff in the program's history. After finding heartbreak in the first round, though, they set their eyes on getting back there for the second year in a row.

For head coach Mike Elko and his staff, they are already winning the offseason, as they currently hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, but they want more pieces added to the class, and they could have another one on the way.

Landen Williams-Callis, one of the top running backs in the 2027 cycle, has released his top-10, which includes the Aggies.

Can the Aggies finish the job?

Can the Aggies Land the Top Running Back?

2027 Running Back Recruit Landen Williams-Callis | Landen Williams-Callis (@CallisLanden on X)

It's no secret that the Aggies have been dominating the recruiting trail, as they currently hold the No. 1 class in the country and are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Williams-Callis could be another big addition for the cycle.

More importantly, though, for the Aggies, and despite the class having 15 commits in the cycle, Elko and his staff are still searching for their first running back commitment of the cycle. Williams-Callis, who ranks as the No. 3 running back in the country, would serve as a valuable addition for the program if he does choose to commit, though.

At 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, while he isn't a big-bodied running back, he makes up for it with speed, elite ballcarrier vision, and shiftiness that makes him tough to bring down in the open field. Don't get confused, though, as he isn't afraid to lower his shoulder during times that call for that either.

Williams-Callis' top 10 is full of other great programs, too, including the Oregon Ducks, SMU Mustangs, LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Houston Cougars, Indiana Hoosiers, Missouri Tigers, and the Texas Longhorns.

As it stands now, the Aggies seem to be leading the charge to land his commitment, and by a fair margin as well. Williams-Callis will take his official visit to College Station on June 12, and with one more visit to the Longhorns scheduled for the weekend after, a decision could come quickly after that.

For now, though, Elko and his staff have to feel good about where they are in the pecking order, and could be circling in on a significant addition to the class.

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