Here’s What Happened Last Time Texas A&M Baseball Played Texas State

Rematches happen all the time.

This upcoming weekend will be another one of those examples as Texas A&M hosts the 2026 College Station Regional at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park against Texas State.

One of those previous matchups took place at the Corner of Wellborn and Olsen, and the other took place in San Marcos, Texas.

Each team is familiar with the other and know the ins and outs. Both games were mid-week contests, so the pitching matchups might be a little different, considering the head coaches like to shuffle things around.

All of those things might factor into it, but looking back at what happened, it was a split series, which makes it a very intriguing matchup no one wants to miss if it occurs. In case anyone missed what happened, here is a refresher on those last two battles.

First Two Battles

Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; A detailed view of a Texas A&M baseball cap worn during the game against the Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park.

These two have danced twice on the field and might be dancing again if they find a way to pull out a victory, which both did only once against the other club.

In the latest matchup, A&M dropped its road trip to San Marcos, where Texas State won 9-8. Head coach Michael Earley’s group captured an early 3-0 lead, but it quickly faded away as head coach Steven Trout’s crew tallied three runs in the third inning to tie it up.

Following that inning, another inning saw three runs cross the plate to take the first lead, but the Aggies didn’t go away with a two-spot in the fourth frame. That was replicated in the sixth inning with two more runs driven in before the Bobcats recorded three runs in the seventh.

A&M attempted to rally back with one run in the ninth inning but fell just short, 9-8. They were outhit, 13-10, but had one fewer error compared to Texas State.

Jake Duer and Bear Harrison each had two hits, with Boston Kellner registering two RBI as five other Aggies logged an RBI. For the Bobcats, it was Jaquae Stweart that accumulated four RBI in four at-bats as he and Clayton Namken had solid outings. Namken smashed three baseballs for hits and was the only one who had a trio of hits.

Earning the win on the mound was Cade Smith, and charged with the loss was Juan Vargas.

The first matchup of the season saw A&M secure a 9-6 home win. Earning the win was Gavin Lyons, who tossed 3.1 innings, while Will Canalichio had the loss after 3.2 innings.

It was similar to how the game at Irvine-Rasmussen Ballpark started, with the Bobcats jumping out to a four-run lead with those runs coming in the second inning. Seven runs then crossed the plate in the fourth frame for the Aggies.

Texas State responded with two more runs in the top half of the fifth inning before A&M registered two more runs in the seventh inning, which was enough to hold onto the victory.

Leading the evening for the Aggies was Caden Sorrell with four RBIs, as Gavin Grahovac and Boston Kellner each collected two RBI as well. For Texas State, it was a combination of six hitters who all had RBI to keep them within striking distance.

Rashawn Galloway found a way to get on base twice with his two hits, as he was the only teammate for the Bobcats to gather more than one hit. Brady Boles drew two walks, but it was nothing that threatened the Aggies.

Both schools meet again at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.

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