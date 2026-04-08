No. 18 Texas A&M Shocked With Midweek Loss Vs. Texas State Bobcats

Three weeks ago, the Texas A&M Aggies handled the Texas State Bobcats in front of the home crowd in College Station with a 9-6 win, but that wasn't the case Tuesday night when the two teams met once more in San Marcos, as the Bobcats stunned the Aggies for a 9-8 upset.

The Aggies scored first and were able to hold the lead for a very short time to begin the contest, but in the bottom of the second inning, the Bobcats made it interesting, and it was a back-and-forth affair until Texas State turned in a three-run seventh inning to take the lead, one they held onto for the rest of the contest.

The loss drops the Aggies to 25-7 on the year, and delivers a slight hit to their momentum heading into the weekend.

Texas A&M Stunned on the Road by Texas State

Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

A double by Caden Sorrell and a single by Jake Duer plated a pair of runs for the Aggies early in the first inning, and a solo homer by Gavin Grahovac in the second swelled the lead to three.

The Bobcats wasted no time putting themselves back in the game, however, as a home run by Manny Salas and a two-run double by former Aggie Justin Vossos knotted the game at three and sent A&M starting pitcher Cole Hubert packing early.

Texas State would put together a second consecutive three-run inning in the third with a sacrifice fly by Ethan Farris and a two-run homer by Jaquae Stewart to give the Bobcats a 6-3 lead.

Texas A&M would rattle off four more runs over the next three innings with a two-run bomb off the bat of Boston Kellner in the fourth inning and RBI hits by Chris Hacopian and Nico Partida to put the Maroon and White back out in front 7-6.

The Bobcats had just a little more bit of fight left in the tank, however, as they put together their third three-run inning of the night with another RBI from Farris and a two-run double from Stewart to put the Cats back on top by a score of 9-7.

Jorian Wilson scored on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth, but A&M was unable to plate any more runs, and they were instead served with their first loss on a Tuesday in the 2026 season.

The Aggies now shift their focus to the Texas Longhorns and their old friend Jim Schlossnagle for their next weekend series, starting Friday at 7:00 PM.

Top Performers

Jake Duer: 2-4, RBI

Bear Harrison: 2-4, 2B

Boston Kellner: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI

Grant Cunningham: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

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