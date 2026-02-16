Highlights From Texas A&M Baseball’s Domination of Tennessee Tech

After going from the national runners-up in the NCAA World Series to not even making the tournament in 2025, the Texas A&M Aggies return this season with the goal of improving their standing from last year.

And in a first home game series against Tennessee Tech, the Aggies put themselves off to an incredibly strong start led by several newcomers and returners alike. With a sweep of 15-6, 23-7 in seven innings and 7-1 to finish the first weekend of collegiate baseball season, Texas A&M put on a show of dominance indicative of a season that may lead the program back to glory.

Here are some highlights of the Aggies’ performance, especially during the dominant second game:

Weston Moss’ First Inning On the Mound

Jun 20, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Weston Moss pitches during a high school baseball game at the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Junior pitcher Weston Moss went into the first inning of the second series of the game on fire, striking out two batters to start the game.

Moss is set to be a regular on the pitching rotation and is carrying a decent bit of experience with him from last season.

He made 22 appearances on the mound with two starts, logging a 6-3 total record along with a single save along with 50 strikeouts in 48 innings.

Against South Carolina, he kicked eight batters out of the box for a career-high. Without a doubt, he’ll be one of the first names to look for in the bullpen.

Four Home Runs From Caden Sorrell, Wesley Jordan, Jake Duer and Gavin Grahovac

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

All throughout the series, Texas A&M proved that batting is its strongest point — and that couldn’t be more evident in the 23-7 run rule of the second game. The match resulted in five different home runs from multiple guys, namely junior outfielder Caden Sorrell, senior outfielder Jake Duer, junior infielder Gavin Grahovac and senior utility Wesley Jordan.

Sorrell started the bottom of the first inning with a 15th home run in 28 games and one inning. The outfielder is one of the strongest batters on the lineup and is consistent in knocking balls out of the park.

Jordan followed that same inning with two separate homers into section 12, capitalizing off the pitch’s off-speed to send himself to home base.

Duer punched in a homer as well following Grahovac’s fifth-inning ground-rule double after he knocked a ball to right field and it bounced over the fence out of the outfielder’s reach. Duer’s homer resulted in three runs straight to the last base, punching the Aggies to a 15-4 lead. One round through the lineup later, Grahovac hit another out of the park for another three-run homer to end the fifth inning at 19-4. That home run was Grahovac’s first of the year.

Infield Action

Auburn Tigers' Cade Belyeu (14) is tagged out by Texas A&M Aggies' Kaeden Kent (6) as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Texas A&M Aggies defeated Auburn Tigers 3-2. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Golden Eagles actually got a hit, the infield was quick to stuff any kind of action — especially in the final game of the series, when Tennessee Tech left College Station with just one trip around the bases.

Texas A&M’s infield is quick, dynamic and explosive. Although the bullpen made it hard for Tennessee Tech to get around, the Aggies still found a way to make explosive plays — like junior second baseman Chris Hacopian’s quick scoop and turn around to land the ball straight in Duer’s glove at first base during the second inning of the second game.

That kind of smart riskiness, paired with the infield’s chemistry, could put the Aggies on track for an impressive season.