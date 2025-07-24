Jace LaViolette Carrying Texas A&M Legacy to MLB
Just over a week after being selected in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft, Texas A&M Baseball reflects on Jace LaViolette and the things he was able to accomplish in three seasons at Texas A&M. As he heads to Cleveland for his professional journey, it's important to see the legacy that he has left behind.
When LaViolette first came to Texas A&M as a freshman, he started in all 64 games for the Aggies in the outfield and quickly became a fan favorite. As a freshman, he was able to set the single-season home run record by a freshman, breaking a record that had been set since 1987. LaViolette was honored with five All-American awards following an unforgettable freshman season.
As a sophomore in 2024, LaViolette drew eyes from all around the country as he led the Aggies to a College World Series championship matchup. With a .305 batting average, 29 home runs, and 78 RBIs, he ended the season as a First-Team All-SEC member.
Heading into his last year of college baseball, LaViolette was able to lead the team with 18 home runs, 56 runs scored, 57 walks, and 61 RBIs, in which he officially became Texas A&M's all-time home run leader.
History For LaViolette
As LaViolette has now moved on from college baseball at Texas A&M, due to some stats, we can see just how important he was to the ballclub. Arguably, the most impressive and historic stat for LaViolette is when he became Texas A&M's all-time home run leader on March 29, when he surpassed the previous record of 56. He ended with 68.
Being such a dominant hitter, as if the all-time home run record wasn't enough, LaViolette is the only player in Texas A&M's program history to have multiple seasons of 20-plus home runs.
Due to his outstanding plate performance, LaViolette also had incredible discipline when in the batter's box, drawing a program-high 169 walks. He was walked the most in 2024 with 64 walks, including six intentional walks this previous season.
To continue his history, LaViolette ranks third all-time in career RBIs with 202, just behind Scott Livingstone and John Byington, who have 228 and 225, respectively. LaViolette racked up his most RBIs during his sophomore season, where he had 78, leading the team.
LaViolette ranks fourth all-time for the most total bases for A&M with 443, meaning he rounded them a lot when hitting home runs, and got on base at a good rate. Last but certainly not least, LaViolette ranks number five all-time in runs with 193.
While he had an incredible three-year career at Texas A&M, he is not done yet as he is headed to play professional baseball within the Cleveland Guardians organization.