Keep Trucking: How Texas A&M Can Clinch Super Regional Berth Today

Already with two wins under their belt on the weekend, the College Station Regional host, Texas A&M Aggies, have inserted themselves into the regional final that will take place later tonight.

Their opponent is yet to be decided, as the winner of this afternoon's contest between the USC Trojans and Texas State Bobcats will take on the Aggies, with A&M already boasting a win over the latter on the weekend.

The Aggies defeated the Lamar Cardinals in a tight Game 1, 7-5, before completely dismantling Texas State with a 17-2 win Saturday night, putting them right on the doorstep for a chance at a Super Regional berth.

What Texas A&M Needs

Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As the Aggies await to see who will be in the opposing dugout for tonight's final, here is what A&M needs to do to clinch their berth in a Super Regional.

Take Advantage of Mistakes

Last night's win over Texas State eventually ended up being a runaway, but the Aggies were able to extend their lead using mistakes by the Bobcats such as fielding errors, hit by pitches, and walks that eventually loaded the bases, allowing for runs to easily score for the Maroon and White whenever the ball was put in play.

Gavin Grahovac and Jake Duer would put the Aggies on the board in the third and fourth innings with home runs as Duer's two-run blast would give the Aggies the lead that they would never surrender for the remainder of the game thanks to the 17 unanswered runs that Michael Earley's team put together.

Endure

This was especially true Friday afternoon against Lamar, when the Aggies finally took the lead in the eighth inning, but it also showed in Saturday's win over Texas State, as A&M scored a chunk of their offensive representation in the sixth through eighth innings.

Five runs were plated in the sixth, one in the seventh, and then seven in the eighth, proof that it's really not over until it's over with the Maroon and White, where they're trying for the comeback, or putting the cherry on top of a blowout.

Do What Weston Moss Did Last Night

Weston Moss put on a showing for the ages last night, going 7.1 innings with five hits and two runs allowed while walking one batter and striking out a career-high 10.

Ethan Darden is likely penciled in as the starter for the regional final game Sunday night, and with Aiden Sims officially shut down for the season, it is critical that a solid starting job is produced by the regional hosts, less they play another game Monday night in a winner-take-all final.

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