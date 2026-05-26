3 Up, 3 Down: Texas A&M Baseball Keys to Advancing From Regional

The postseason began for the Texas A&M Aggies with a quick trip to Hoover, Alabama, with a one-and-out performance in the SEC Tournament.

Now, though, the real tournament begins as the Aggies are looking to win their home regional and keep their season alive in their quest to bring a national championship back to College Station.

With three tough teams in the regional, each with the same lofty aspirations as Michael Earley and his squad, here are six keys to victories for the opening weekend.

Aggies Lineup Needs to Mash

Texas A&M infielder Gavin Grahovac (9) gets Florida catcher Karson Bowen (14) out at first during an NCAA baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies have been one of the top offensive teams in the country this year, and that rings true especially when it comes to the longball, where they currently rank as the No. 6 team in the nation with 114 home runs on the year. Because of that, they also rank fourth in slugging percentage with a .567.

Getting to play at their home ballpark, with a favorable crowd, and a batter's eye they are accustomed to, it's critical that the offense plays a major role in the success they are looking for in the regional round. If the offense performs like it has all season, the Aggies are one of the most dangerous teams in the country.

Starting Pitching Has to Go Deep

Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch during the first inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Aggie fans are waiting with bated breath to learn if the ace of the rotation, Aiden Sims, will be available this weekend. Sims, who has missed the last two weekends, is a big piece of an already-thin pitching staff.

Regardless of whether he is back, though, Earley would love for his starters to work deep into games and avoid having to rely on the bullpen, which, while showing flashes of greatness, has struggled to find consistency.

Get After Chris Olivier (Lamar) Early

USA; Lamar pitcher Adam Wheaton (8) fist pumps after an out against GCU during the second round of WAC tournament. | Patrick Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sources have indicated to the Texas A&M Aggies On SI that Olivier will take the mound in the opening matchup against the Aggies. As one of the top arms on the pitching staff, he has been great at times, posting a 3.21 ERA on the year. His success stems from elite swing and miss stuff, racking up 68 strikeouts on the year, and holding opposing hitters to a .174 average.

For the Aggies, who again have one of the most dominant offenses in the country, setting an early tone will be key. It will allow their starting pitcher to be more aggressive and get momentum rolling for what could be a long weekend.

Potential Slug Fest vs. Texas State

Sinton's Jaquae Stewart (24) dodges an inside pitch in the UIL Class 4A state championship against Argyle at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The Pirates won 9-0, taking the state title for the first time since 2002. | Lucas Boland/Caller Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

If the Aggies were to meet up with the Texas State Bobcats, that potential matchup has the chance to bring fireworks to College Station. While the Aggies are sixth in the country in home runs with 114, the Bobcats are tied for seventh with 111 on the year.

On the other hand, the Bobcats have a 5.32 team ERA on the year, while giving up 68 home runs, a mark that ranks third-worst in the Sun Belt. If the Aggies can take advantage of that if the teams match up, it could be an offensive onslaught.

Win Big Against USC's Two-Headed Monster

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans' strength lies in their dominant one-two punch on the mound with a lethal combination of Mason Edwards and Grant Govel. Edwards is second in the nation with a 1.43 ERA, while Govel is fourth in the Big 10 with a 2.84.

The Aggies will face one of those two if they were to square off in the Saturday slate of games, and if that happens, finding a way to chase them early could be significant. They will be part of the reason that if the Trojans make a run in the regional, it stems from their performances in the first two days.

Avoid A Potential Game 7

Texas A&M Aggies' Caden Sorrell (13) comes up short on a fly ball as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For as much as we have talked about the Aggies strengths and weaknesses for the regional weekend, with a pitching staff that could be stretched pretty thin, avoiding a fourth game over the weekend will be critical in their chances to win the weekend.

A dominant 3-0 showing will keep the Aggies with plenty of viable arms, but if they get into slugfests and need a fourth arm, it could spell trouble for their odds.

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