Michael Earley Goes In Depth About Texas A&M Baseball Ahead of Fall Practice
New season. New beginnings.
Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley has a fresh start in his second year in Aggieland after a disappointing ending for his first campaign.
In what is already an interesting offseason, coach Earley gave Aggie fans a preview of what he has on his roster and how much there is to look forward to.
Mood in Clubhouse
Everyone’s excited.
That’s the vibe in the program as the fall exhibition schedule will soon be kicking into gear.
“Everyone’s excited to get going, and the key is to keep that enthusiasm throughout the year because how you feel the first day is different than how you felt the fourth day or fifth day and the hundred and fifth day,” Earley said. “It’s about maintaining that level of focus and true joy.”
Hosting Sam Houston on October 3 and TCU on October 10 at Blue Bell Park is the beginning of a new ride where A&M and college baseball fans get the first taste and idea of how Earley has grown and adapted since taking over.
Pitching Staff
After losing starting pitchers Ryan Prager and Justin Lamkin, the Aggie pitching staff looks different than in previous seasons. As Earley said, it’s going to be a battle in the rotation.
“We got a lot of good players that returned,” Earley said. “Not only older guys that returned. We get Shane back. We get Weston back. We get Freshcorn back. We also get those guys that were freshmen last year that I thought threw really well for freshmen. Gavin Lyons, Aiden Sims. Caden McCoy.”
A&M’s pitching staff registered a 4.30 ERA last season, allowing 61 home runs. Losing two weekend starters in the rotation opens up a wide-open competition to appear on the mound as Earley addressed his stance heading into the fall slate.
“There’s no guaranteed spot,” Earley said. “I don’t have a Friday guy. Saturday guy. Tuesday closer setup guy, so it’s about competition, and what I want to see is strikes and being competitive.”
The Montgomery, Texas, native Shane Sdao is back for another season with the Aggies after undergoing surgery to repair a ligament in his elbow. Earley shared a positive update on how he’s been looking.
"He’s on his progression, so I wouldn’t think you’d see him live again against one of the outside opponents, but possibly toward the end of our fall, and then he’ll continue to throw some live into November," Earley said. "He needs to pitch. It’s been a really long time, but we need him to be healthy, so we are going to balance that. Make sure we are doing all the right stuff for what’s right for Shane and his arm.”
Leadership
Losing the meat and potatoes in guys like Jace LaViolette and Hayden Schott changes the scene inside the locker room. Several players are in a prime position to take the next step in filling the shoes of two prominent voices within the room, but it remains unanswered who those players are.
“There are obviously guys you’d like to be your leaders, but a lot of that sorts itself out in the clubhouse,” Earley said. “I think leadership comes in many forms and fashions.”
Leading by what players do was another area of emphasis Earley touched on, and what he hopes to see.
“I think leadership from players comes in two ways,” Earley said. “It’s like empowerment from the coach a little bit, and then guys take over and run with it. Some guys are vocal. Some guys just get it done.”
In the eyes of Earley, all of those things sort themselves out in the clubhouse once the players begin competing more for positions.
Gavin Grahovac
A heartbreaking left shoulder injury early last season sidelined Grahovac for most of the year, prompting him to take on coaching duties down the first base line to stay active and engaged with his teammates. All signs are pointing in the right direction for Grahovac to finally get the green light and show everyone what he’s got left in the tank.
“Gavin looks really good,” Earley said. “If you saw him hit, you wouldn’t know anything was wrong. He’s still on a plan. He’s been doing some high-speed machine stuff. Been fully cleared from an at-bat standpoint.”
Earley said there will be limitations that he will implement to let Grahovac fully recover and get up to speed, so fans won’t see him doing certain things.
“One thing we’re not going to risk, I think in the fall, he won’t run bases, and I don’t want him diving," Earley said. "As long as we can go on that shoulder not having impact, he’ll be fine. He’s 70 percent go, but at the plate, he’s been swinging.”