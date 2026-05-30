Michael Earley Gives Update on Pitching Rotation Ahead of Texas State Game

Despite falling behind 5–0 after four frames, the Texas A&M Aggies pulled off the late comeback to advance to the next stage of the College Station Regional. One of the biggest factors in the game was the decisions on the mound, pulling starter Shane Sdao after three innings.

This decision proved fruitful; Sdao gave up three earned runs, while Gavin Lyons took over and provided four controlled innings. This helped the Aggies get back on track, as Clayton Freshcorn closed the game and earned the win against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Aggies have a big game against an upset-minded Texas State Bobcats squad that just handed the USC Trojans a loss. A&M head coach Michael Earley has a big decision to make, looking to avoid giving up another early lead.

Michael Earley Undecided on Game 2 Starter

Texas A&M Aggies' Ethan Darden flips the ball to Blake Binderup for the force out at first base as Auburn Tigers take on the Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A big decision awaits Earley early on the morning of May 30 as the Aggies host the Bobcats at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. However, the Aggies have one advantage in this matchup.

While USC is a new opponent, Texas A&M faced Texas State twice this season. A midweek contest is far different from an NCAA tournament game — the Aggies found that out against the Cardinals, who they beat 25–5 on Feb. 24. The Bobcats have pushed the Aggies this season, splitting the season series 1–1.

Earley hesitated to name a Game 2 starter, opting to wait and see who would be the winner of the USC-Texas State game. With the Bobcats coming out on top, his decision could be impacted.

“Just looking at the teams, which we've obviously looked at them at a high level, but just kind of seeing how this game shakes out with us having the later game,” Earley said about what factors into his decision on who will get the ball first. “We'll have a few guys ready to go.”

Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan talks with Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley before an NCAA baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One player who is top of mind is Aiden Sims, who is tied for the team lead in starts this season. He has not pitched since May 9 against Ole Miss, and his return will be critical for the Aggies. Earley has been noncommittal regarding a timeline for Sims’ return.

He did not give much more information after the win over Lamar, teasing a reporter who asked Earley whether the pitcher could face a pitch restriction. “If Aiden were on a pitch limit, the last thing I would say, so opposing coaches could hear it, is that he's on a pitch limit. … I expect him to be able to go 150.”

Sims was the Aggies’ regular starter on Saturdays during April and May’s SEC action. If he remains sidelined, the decision is less certain.

Freshman lefty Cole Hubert started both games against Texas State, recording five starts this season. However, he struggled against the Bobcats, giving up seven combined earned runs in 3.1 innings. His ERA this season is 9.82.

Texas A&M Aggies' Ethan Darden pitches as Auburn Tigers take on the Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A potential option could be Ethan Darden, who started the regular season finale against Mississippi State and the SEC tournament loss to Auburn. The lefty has just four starts this season, all coming since May 8, and has had some success.

Darden has postseason experience, starting games for Clemson against Coastal Carolina and Florida in the 2024 NCAA tournament. He also made an appearance in both games against Texas State, pitching three combined innings.

Right-handed pitcher Weston Moss also has 13 starts for Texas A&M this season and has not started a game since May 15 against Mississippi State. However, he struggled late in the season against the Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels.

USC’s loss in Game 1 gives Texas A&M some room to breathe, but the Aggies have learned not to underestimate their opponents. Texas State has already handed A&M a loss this season, and Earley has a critical choice to make.

The Aggies’ decisions on the mound will not get any easier as the postseason progresses, but they are one step closer to the super regional round with a win in the books. The Aggies will have to find the right rotation to provide steady production with just two wins needed to advance.

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