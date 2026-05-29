The Turning Point in Texas A&M's Comeback Win Against Lamar in CBB Regional

The Texas A&M Aggies found themselves in a familiar situation, hosting a regional baseball matchup in front of their home crowd at their own home ballpark.

During the game, however, they found themselves in a situation that hadn't been familiar to head coach Michael Earley's team this season. They were in an early 5-0 deficit facing the No. 4 seed in the regional, the Lamar Cardinals.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, though, having already scored one run in the inning to chip away at the deficit, Caden Sorrell was hit by a pitch, which completely flipped the momentum of the contest and was the turning point in the Aggies victory.

How That Moment Fueled A Comeback

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) doubles in a run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Leading up to the moment, the Aggies had only three hits and had already struck out four times. Chris OIivier, who was on the mound for the Cardinals, was throwing a gem and giving the Aggies hitters fits in the batter's box.

After a Gavin Grahovac home run to start the inning, the Aggies needed more, still trailing by four runs in the game. Sorrell would be hit on the foot with a breaking ball that would bounce in front of him, and after a tense moment with the Cardinals' battery not agreeing with the call, the umpires would review the play, but the call would stand on the field.

Three pitches later, Chris Hacopian would nearly put a hole in the batter's eye with a no-doubt homerun that would leave the Aggies trailing by just two runs. Olivier would finish the inning, but the damage had been done, and once the bullpen came in, the Aggies took advantage.

They would strike for a four-run inning in the bottom of the 7th, using two hits, three walks, and one hit by pitch to fuel the comeback, and add some insurance runs for the final frames of the game. With the Aggies' backs against the wall, they didn't falter; rather, when an opportunity presented itself, they seized it, as they have done all year, and won the opening round 7-5.

What The Victory Means Now

Texas A&M Aggies' Ethan Darden (39) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies are now 1-0 in their own regional and have advanced to the winners' bracket game, staving off elimination and giving themselves just a little bit of breathing room compared to what they had during the first half of the game. After finding their stride in the game, they will be looking to use that momentum for the rest of the weekend.

Now Earley and his squad will wait to face off against the winner of the USC Trojans and Texas State Bobcats matchup, with that game being played on Saturday, May 30, at 8 p.m. CT

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