Multiple Texas A&M Aggies Earn ABCA/Rawlings Central All-Region Honors
Three Texas A&M Aggies secured a spot on the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Region Team in the Central district. Graduate third basemen Wyatt Hensler was named to First Team, while junior pitcher Justin Lamkin and junior center fielder Jace LaViolette were named to Second Team.
Hensler, the transfer from Penn State, played only one season with the Aggies, yet his role was extremely important at third base after a season-ending injury from Gavin Grahovac. Hensler started in all 56 games for the Aggies this season, leading the Aggies with a .319 batting average and belting 12 home runs on the season.
Hensler also led the team in doubles this season with 15, and accumulated 67 hits on the season, also leading the Aggies. Defensively he was also extremely impressive with a .942 fielding percentage.
Second-team honors were awarded to both Lamkin and LaViolette as they both were key factors to the Aggies' season this year. Lamkin ended the season with a 3.42 ERA in his 15 starts, pitching 84.1 innings.
Lamkin's standout performance this season was against the Georgia Bulldogs in which he threw a complete game shutout in the Aggies' 6-0 win. In 9 innings, Lamkin struck out 15 Bulldogs, the most in his career, walking no one and only giving up three hits.
To round out the Aggies' honors is LaViolette, who has been awarded All-Region honors for the third consecutive season after leading the Aggies in home runs this season with 18, as well as being Texas A&M's all-time home run leader with 68.
LaViolette has started in all 188 games the Aggies have played during his time at A&M, compiling a .285 batting average and 202 RBIs over three seasons. He is expected to go in the first round in the upcoming 2025 MLB Draft after leaving his legacy in Aggieland.