Texas A&M Aggies Star Earns SEC Tournament Honors

Jace LaViolette adds to his impressive resume.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) hits a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) hits a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Texas A&M Aggies junior center fielder Jace LaViolette cemented himself as an A&M legend in the team’s SEC Tournament run.

LaViolette was named to the SEC All-Tournament team, the conference announced Sunday. His selection reflected his tough performance throughout the week.

LaViolette propelled the Fightin’ Farmers to an impressive 9-0 win over Mississippi State in the first round of the tournament. After walks and a hit from freshman right fielder Terrence Kiel II loaded the basses for the Ags, LaViolette smacked a ball deep into the Hoover Met’s standing-room only section past the right field wall to extend their lead to six. Prior to the grand slam, Laviolette had been in a multi-game slump.

Auburn Tigers' Cooper McMurray (26) encourages Texas A&M Aggies' Jace LaViolette (17) after LaViolette got hit in the hands by a pitch as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Disaster struck for LaViolette in round two. While batting in A&M’s 3-2 victory over Auburn, LaViolette took a pitch off of his left hand. The ball’s impact broke his fourth metacarpal and ended his night in the fifth inning. Things looked bleak for the Aggie-faithful when LaViolette returned to the dugout in a full-arm cast. Coach Michael Earley would announce after the game that LaViolette would be out for the remainder of the SEC Tournament.

The third round saw the Aggies fall to the LSU Tigers, but not without LaViolette. The Katy, Texas native underwent surgery at 7 p.m. the night before the game and was good to go by first pitch. While he was in a designated hitter role as opposed to his typical center field, LaViolette put on one of the grittiest displays in recent memory. With the broken hand, LaViolette still recorded a hit and two RBI.

LaViolette and the Aggies will find out if their SEC Tournament showing was enough to justify a national tournament bid on Monday when the selection committee announces their picks.

