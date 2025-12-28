Texas A&M Star Middle Blocker Reveals Future Plans With Volleyball

After helping lead the Aggies on an incredible NCAA National Championship run, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla's volleyball journey will not end there, as she has signed with LOVB Salt Lake. The middle blocker from Flower Mound, Texas, who helped the Aggies win a National Championship, is taking the next step into professional volleyball.

Cos-Okpalla reached many milestones this season with the Aggies, one of which was becoming Texas A&M's all-time blocks leader with 565. Her blocking is what helped the Aggies reach and win a national championship as she recorded 40 blocks, including an impressive 12 blocks in the Aggies' reverse sweep against Louisville.

Championship resume, new mountain home. Welcome to Salt Lake, Ifenna Cos-Okpolla! 🤝



6’2” MB from @AggieVolleyball • 2025 Natty 🏆 • First Team All-American • TAMU blocks leader



Show Ifenna some love, SLC! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/M2o8qVifUS — LOVB Salt Lake Volleyball (@lovbsl) December 28, 2025

Cos-Okpalla's Talent Going Pro

Dec 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (center) and outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (right) cut the net following their win over the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship at T-Mobile Center.Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images | Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Being one of the best middle blockers in the country, backed up by her overly impressive stats for the 2025 season, LOVB Salt Lake got an incredible player in Cos-Okpalla. As one of nine seniors on this resilient Texas A&M team, Cos-Okpalla gave it all she had to help the Aggies bring home a National Championship trophy to Aggieland.

Since Jamie Morrison became the head coach at A&M, he took Cos-Okpalla's talent and showcased it for the entire country to see. As a sophomore, Cos-Okpalla played in 93 sets for the Aggies and ended the 2023 campaign with 134 kills and 151 blocks.

The next season, the Aggies fell in the Sweet 16, falling to Wisconsin in a five-set thriller, which crushed the Aggies, although they knew they would be returning nine seniors, ready to take the title home next season.

In the Aggies' 2024 season, Cos-Okpalla only continued to improve as she played in 110 sets with the Aggies, recorded 228 kills and 161 total blocks, and earned All-SEC First Team honors after such an incredible season.

Cos-Okpalla's 2025 season was something for the storybooks as she started and played in all 118 sets for the Aggies and recorded a career-high in kills and blocks, with 244 and 199, respectively. As a middle, Cos-Okpalla led the team in service aces with 42, which is something that you just don't hear of, yet she is just that talented all around.

With Cos-Okpalla signing with LOVB Salt Lake, she joins elite professional athletes who will only push her to continue becoming a better volleyball player. Cos-Okpalla leaves Texas A&M as the all-time blocks leader and one of the most impressive middle blockers that the program has ever seen. She also leaves a lasting legacy on the program as a big part of the Aggies' 2025 National Championship team.