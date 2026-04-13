No. 18 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns, Game 3: Box Score, Game Log

The series is already in the books, and now the No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies will look to deliver the coup de grace when they finish out their weekend series against their rivals, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns.

Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle's return to College Station has not gone has he has hoped, as the Aggies have already handed Texas their first series loss in the 2026 season, winning Game 1 Friday by a nail-biting score of 9-8 and also Game 2 yesterday.

Now, after a lengthy weather delay, it's time for baseball at Blue Bell Park in College Station.

Lone Star Showdown, Round 3

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | 12thMan.com

After a scheduled start time of 1:00 PM was interrupted by a weather delay that lasted over eight hours, the game is now scheduled to get underway at 9:30 PM.

Here is Michael Earley's lineup for the finale as A&M goes for the sweep:

Texas A&M's lineup for Game 3 against Texas, still scheduled to start at 9:30 PM:



Gavin Grahovac, 1B

Caden Sorrell, CF

Chris Hacopian, 2B

Jake Duer, LF

Nico Partida, 3B

Terrence Kiel, RF

Wesley Jordan, DH

Bear Harrison, C

Boston Kellner, SS



Weston Moss, SP — Aaron Raley (@AJRaley03) April 13, 2026

As we draw closer and closer to first pitch after the lengthy delay, be sure to check back here at 9:30 for live updates on the box score and a game log going at-bat by at-bat throughout the contest.

Follow along for live updates as the game progresses.

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Box Score