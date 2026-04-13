No. 18 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns, Game 3: Box Score, Game Log
The series is already in the books, and now the No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies will look to deliver the coup de grace when they finish out their weekend series against their rivals, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns.
Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle's return to College Station has not gone has he has hoped, as the Aggies have already handed Texas their first series loss in the 2026 season, winning Game 1 Friday by a nail-biting score of 9-8 and also Game 2 yesterday.
Now, after a lengthy weather delay, it's time for baseball at Blue Bell Park in College Station.
Lone Star Showdown, Round 3
After a scheduled start time of 1:00 PM was interrupted by a weather delay that lasted over eight hours, the game is now scheduled to get underway at 9:30 PM.
Here is Michael Earley's lineup for the finale as A&M goes for the sweep:
As we draw closer and closer to first pitch after the lengthy delay, be sure to check back here at 9:30 for live updates on the box score and a game log going at-bat by at-bat throughout the contest.
Follow along for live updates as the game progresses.
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Box Score
1st
Runs
Hits
Errors
No. 2 Texas
0
0
0
No. 18 Texas A&M
0
0
0
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03