Despite being held hitless in the first three innings of their midweek game Tuesday night, the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies were able to flip the script and put together a 9-6 win over the Texas State Bobcats in front of the home crowd at Blue Bell Park.

Chris Hacopian finally gave the Aggies life with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fourth inning and Caden Sorrell smashed a pair of two-run home runs throughout the night to keep Texas A&M undefeated during Tuesday night games in the 2026 season.

Gavin Lyons took his second win of the year, while Clayton Freshcorn shut down the Bobcats in the ninth inning to secure his fourth save of the season.

Red-Hot Fourth Inning Leads Texas A&M Past Texas State

Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Blake Binderup celebrates at home plate with Bear Harrison (16), Boston Kellner (6), and Nico Partida (2). | 12thMan.com

Texas State got out to a quick lead in the second inning that resulted in four runs off of four hits as the team batted around the lineup once against starting pitcher Cole Hubert and Gavin Lyons.

When the Aggies came into the bottom of the fourth inning, the only baserunner they had had in the contest was a walk that Jake Duer drew in the second with a goose egg in the hit column.

After the fourth inning, the Aggies had seven runs on five hits, which included the leadoff homer from Chris Hacopian, his first inside the walls of Blue Bell Park, and Caden Sorrell's first long ball of the night.

Shortstop Boston Kellner and first baseman Gavin Grahovac also tacked on RBI singles to give the Ags a 7-4 lead after the frame ended.

The Bobcats would then add two more runs in the top of the fifth after a double by shortstop Dawson Park and an RBI by Ethan Farris, cutting the Aggie lead to one.

However, Caden Sorrell wasn't done showing off his power, and in the bottom of the seventh, he launched his 11th home run of the season and second of the night over the left field wall to extend the Aggies' lead to three.

Clayton Freshcorn was then brought on to close out the ninth, and that is exactly what he did on his way to his fourth save in 2026, giving the Aggies the 9-6 victory.

The No. 23 team in the nation now sits at 17-3 on the season, and will look to build on their 1-2 conference record when they face another top 10-ranked team as they welcome the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs to College Station this weekend.

Top Performers

Caden Sorrell: 2-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Gavin Grahovac: 2-3, 2 1B, BB, 2 RBI

Chris Hacopian: 1-4, HR, RBI

Gavin Lyons: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.