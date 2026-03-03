No. 22 Texas A&M vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals: Box Score, Live Updates
After being promoted one spot in D1Baseball's weekly rankings to No. 22, the Texas A&M Aggies return to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park to host the Incarnate Word Cardinals for a midweek meeting.
The Aggies are fresh off of a weekend at Globe Life Field, where they defeated Virginia Tech and Arizona State soundly while also suffering their first loss of the season in a run-rule loss to the No. 1 UCLA Bruins.
The Maroon and White now sit at 10-1 on the season as they are just under two weeks away from beginning conference play on the diamond.
Ags vs. Cards
Junior right-handed pitcher Juan Vargas will get the start for the Aggies against the Cardinals, his first for Michael Earley after transferring to College Station from Tennessee Tech over the offseason.
The starting lineup for the team still lies without Chris Hacopian and Wesley Jordan. Hacopian played during the opening game of the Arlington series against Virginia Tech and homered in the first inning but exited the game right before the sixth inning and was not seen for the rest of the weekend.
Jordan has been inactive since the final game of the series against the Penn Quakers with a lower-body injury.
Here is the lineup that Earley has penciled in for Tuesday afternoon, with Jorian Wilson getting the start in right field:
The first pitch is scheduled for 4:00 PM, and be sure to check back here at game time for live updates as the action unfolds from College Station.
Follow below for the box score and live updates as the game progresses.
Box Score
Inning
1st
Runs
Hits
Errors
Incarnate Word
No. 22 Texas A&M
Top 1st
Drake Anderson flies out to start the inning.
