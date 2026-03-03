Where Texas A&M Baseball Ranks After Successful Weekend Series in Arlington

In their first games played outside the walls of Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, the Texas A&M Aggies took a pair of wins as well as their first loss of the 2026 season at Globe Life Field in Arlington over the weekend.

Despite no longer being undefeated, it still got the team points with the D1Baseball weekly rankings, which boosted them up a spot to No. 22 in their most recent listing Monday morning.

The Maroon and White have seen a steady climb in the ranks to start the season, moving up one spot every week of the season so far.

Texas A&M Moves Up To No. 22 After 2-1 Weekend In Arlington

Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) singles in a run against the Tennessee Volunteers. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Friday night saw the Ags put a beating on the Virginia Tech Hokies, shortening the game to seven innings thanks to a 10-0 mercy rule win.

The first game at the home of the Texas Rangers also saw the return of Chris Hacopian to the A&M lineup after missing six games with a back injury, hitting his first home run as a member of the program before later exiting the game after he seemed to re-aggravate his injury.

Hacopian did not appear in the lineup nor on the field for Michael Earley for the rest of the series and was simply listed as "day-to-day" by the Aggie coach after Friday's game.

Saturday was a tough one to stomach for the 12th Man, as the second game of the series brought on the No. 1 UCLA Bruins, who turned the tide on the Aggies and made them victims of the same mercy ruling after putting up six runs in the first two innings, culminating in an 11-1 loss for A&M, their first of the season.

But Earley promised after the game that his team would come back better, and that's exactly what they did Sunday night in the weekend's final game against the Arizona State Sun Devils, scoring six runs in the first three innings to take a 9-3 win over the Big 12 squad.

The Aggies now travel back to College Station, where they will host the Incarnate Word Cardinals Tuesday at 4:00 PM for a midweek battle.

Here is the full top 25, per D1Baseball:

1) UCLA Bruins

2) LSU Tigers

3) Texas Longhorns

4) Mississippi State Bulldogs

5) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

6) Arkansas Razorbacks

7) Auburn Tigers

8) North Carolina Tar Heels

9) Florida Gators

10) Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

11) Georgia Bulldogs

12) Oklahoma Sooners

13) North Carolina State Wolfpack

14) Clemson Tigers

15) Wake Forest Demon Deacons

16) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

17) TCU Horned Frogs

18) Oregon State Beavers

19) Tennessee Volunteers

20) Florida State Seminoles

21) Kentucky Wildcats

22) Texas A&M Aggies

23) West Virginia Mountaineers

24) Miami Hurricanes

25) UTSA Roadrunners