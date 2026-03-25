No. 25 Texas A&M Secures Midweek Victory vs. Houston Christian

It was a slow and low-scoring win, but it was still a win for the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies Tuesday night in front of the home crowd at Blue Bell Park in College Station as they downed the Houston Christian Huskies by a score of 5-1.

Caden Sorrell bolted a home run in the very first inning, and Cole Hubert made a stellar turnaround after a mediocre outing last week in the team's win over the Texas State Bobcats.

Texas A&M now sits at 19-5 on the regular season with a weekend series against the Missouri Tigers now coming up in Columbia.

Texas A&M Plays the Long Game For Midweek Win Over HCU

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) slides into third. | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coming off of an offensive onslaught in the form of an 18-5 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday, it took Texas A&M all of two batters to get the scoring ball rolling Tuesday night as Caden Sorrell rocketed the third pitch he saw into the right field bleachers to give the Aggies a quick 1-0 lead.

Catcher Zane Becker, who started behind the dish to give Bear Harrison a night off, batted in A&M's second run of the ball game when he grounded out to the shortstop, allowing Blake Binderup to come across.

Jorian Wilson got the start in right field for the Aggies, and didn't waste any bit of his opportunity, not only hosing a runner at home plate on a one-hopper from the outfield, but launching a towering home run with a 45 degree angle over the visitor's bullpen in right field, his third home run of his freshman season.

The sixth was the only inning that saw multiple runs come across for Michael Earley's team, as Binderup beat the shift and laced a double into the right field gap, allowing Nico Partida to score from first base, and Binderup himself would score later on a wild pitch, giving the Aggies a 5-0 lead.

The Huskies avoided the shutout with a run scored in the top of the eighth, but their chances of winning had long been dashed beforehand.

After allowing four earned runs in last week's contest against Texas State, Cole Hubert put together a much more applaudable outing Tuesday, going 4.1 innings with only three hits allowed and striking out three batters.

After the game, head coach Michael Earley gave his take as to why Hubert was able to make the quick turnaround, attributing it to Hubert's competitive mindset that he developed during his time as a wrestler growing up.

"He's very cerebral, a psychotic competitior. He could've been a Division I wrestler, and he's an engineering major here," said Coach Earley to the media. "He's got a short memory, he's super focused, and he just kept filling the zone up."

In response, Hubert seconded his competitiveness to his wrestling experience, and how it helped shape his mentality on the mound.

"That's just my personality since being a kid," said the southpaw out of Hellertown, Pennsylvania. "I feel like it helps me mentally in that aspect. I always knew that I wanted to pursue baseball at the next level, but I loved competing in wrestling and the matches, but I love where I'm at now. As for tonight, I prepared the same way, and at the end of the day, you can only control the controllables."

Texas A&M now loads the bus for a weekend series with the Missouri Tigers, a team that swept the Aggies in College Station last year during their vulnerable 2025 season.

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