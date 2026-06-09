Texas A&M Baseball Lands New Infielder From Transfer Portal

Just over a week into the offseason and the Texas A&M Aggies have already had a vacancy in one of their coaching roles and are set to have holes in the infield with Chris Hacopian and Gavin Grahovac likely heading to the MLB draft and Sawyer Farr already hitting the transfer portal.

Thankfully, Monday afternoon, one piece of the puzzle in filling in those holes was filled, as Michael Earley and the Aggies received a commitment from first baseman/outfielder Lane Arroyos, a transfer from the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Katy native returns to the Lone Star State after just one season with the Hilltoppers and should serve as a benefit wherever Earley wants to put him.

Texas A&M Lands 1B/OF From Western Kentucky Out Of Transfer Portal

Texas A&M Aggies' Jake Duer (3) fields a bouncing ground ball as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6'1, 225-pound lefty was a standout on offense in his one year, boasting an incredible .361 batting average with six home runs, 75 hits, and 50 RBI in 54 contests, earning him first-team All-Conference USA honors.

The utility man also showed strong plate discipline, drawing 43 walks in 208 at-bats while recording multi-hit games in exactly half of his games played, achieving the feat in 27 of 54 contests.

Arroyos made his announcement with his official X account, which featured him dressed in A&M threads with a simple caption of "Heading to Aggieland."

This marks transfer portal pickup number two for the Aggies already, having landed infielder Jack Bell from the TCU Horned Frogs just last week.

Before his tenure with Western Kentucky, Arroyos spent two years with New Mexico Junior College, posting 17 home runs and 105 RBI during his time there.

Should Blake Binderup return for his senior year in College Station, then Arroyos could see some time in the outfield in Caden Sorrell and Jake Duer's absence, as neither are expected to be with Texas A&M next season in 2027.

And should Arroyos find himself in primarily an infield role, he would serve as a key mentor for underclassmen Nico Partida and Boston Kellner, both of whom are expected to serve in their respective roles on the left side of the infield for A&M in the 2027 campaign.

The same could be said for Jorian Wilson if Arroyos is predominantly in the grass, and Arroyos himself will now get the chance to show just what he is capable of on a Division I level diamond.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.