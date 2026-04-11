Relive Texas A&M’s Thrilling Friday Night Win Over Texas

Texas baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle experienced his first homecoming to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, on the other side of a rivalry in which he had coached for three seasons before his abrupt switch to the burnt orange.

To no one’s surprise, Schlossnagle’s reunion was met by boos from a maroon and white crew which, just two seasons ago, thought that he would lead the Aggies to glory.

Texas A&M baseball delivered, sending the Longhorns out of the park with a 9-8 loss to simmer in before Saturday’s second game of the series. Here are some highlights from the Friday night game:

First Inning Strikeout by Shane Sdao Puts Aggies On the Plate

Redshirt junior Shane Sdao pushed the Longhorns out of the first inning without a single score on the board after back-to-back strikeouts of junior Aiden Robbins and freshman Anthony Pack Jr.

The starter had one of his best performances of conference play against the Longhorns, with six strikeouts on the night. Sdao has been struggling in the SEC, with an average ERA of 9.00 heading into the game. Facing his former head coach, however, Sdao smothered the Longhorns at the plate.

Aggies Take Early Lead With Gavin Grahovac’s Run to Home

Junior Gavin Grahovac continued his scoring streak as one of the Aggies’ most productive base runners, taking Texas A&M to a 2-1 lead at the bottom of the third. Grahovac ended the night with two runs for the Aggies, adding his ninth game in a row to make at least one trip around the bases this season.

Nico Partida, Grahovac Smash Their Way Into Base Runs

In the one score of the fourth inning for Texas A&M, freshman Nico Partida took the single home run of the night from an Aggie, making it his 10th homer of the season, to put Texas A&M up 3-2.

An inning later, Grahovac continued to bat well into the outfield, with the highlight being a hit straight across the line and into the corner of left field. With Pack running to field the ball, Grahovac took advantage and made his way to third base to even the score at 4-4.

Strikes Galore and Infield Outs Keep Aggies On the Scoreboard

The Aggies pushed past the Longhorns after the fifth, with the last three innings of the game spent in the lead. Texas spent the seventh and eighth in a scoreless drought, thanks to junior Clayton Freshcorn’s four strikeouts to keep the burnt orange at bay.

With a pop fly catch from freshman shortstop Boston Kellner in the top of the ninth, the Aggies walked off with one of their best flashiest defensive performances to gain the win.

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