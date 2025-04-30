Jim Schlossnagle Praises Texas A&M Baseball
It has been 310 days since Jim Schlossnagle said the now-infamous words: “I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again.” Fewer than 24 hours later, he was wearing burnt orange.
This past weekend, Schlossnagle got the first laugh.
His Longhorns swept the Aggies at Disch-Falk Field, winning all three games by a single run. Each matchup came down to the final inning, but A&M's desire to get revenge on its former coach was not enough against Texas' elite pitching staff.
Despite the tension and animosity between both sides, Schloss had some words of encouragement for coach Earley’s team.
“I have full confidence, and I'm the coach at Texas, but I have full confidence in the kids on that team and coach Earley and what they're going to be capable of doing. I have no doubt."
With three SEC series left — including a massive showdown at Olsen Field this weekend against the No. 2-ranked LSU Tigers — A&M is currently projected as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Regionals.
Although the series sweep put a stop to their rolling momentum, the Aggies got back to business against Lamar University, winning 13-6 behind two home runs from Caden Sorell.
Coach Earley finally has his team playing his brand of baseball, and they are hitting their stride at the perfect time.
With the way both teams are playing, a showdown between the Longhorns and Aggies in the NCAA Tournament isn’t out of the realm of possibility.