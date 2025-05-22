Ryan Prager's Shutout Keeps Texas A&M Alive in SEC Tournament
One down, four to go for the Aggies.
With its clearest path to an NCAA Tournament bid being an SEC Tournament title, Texas A&M took its first step toward that goal with a dominant 9-0 win over Mississippi State.
Aside from Jace LaViolette’s grand slam in the second inning to give the Aggies a 6-0 lead, it was Ryan Prager’s performance that stole the spotlight.
Ironically, Prager wasn’t even the original choice to start. Head coach Michael Earley had planned to give the ball to Weston Moss for Tuesday night’s opener.
But after weather pushed the game to Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., Earley adjusted his strategy and handed the start to Prager.
“The plan was always to throw today,” Prager said after the win. “Whether that be 8 PM or whenever you start a game in Hoover or 9:30 AM.”
In what could have possibly been Prager’s last outing wearing the maroon and white, the move to start him definitely paid off for the Aggies.
He tossed 5.1 shutout innings, striking out six, allowing just four hits, and throwing 102 pitches to blank the Bulldogs.
Not only did Earley’s decision pay off in the scoreboard, it also saved Moss’ arm to be used later in the tournament.
“It was always the plan for him [Prager] to pitch today,” Earley said after the game. “When you can still have Weston Moss in the bullpen it was a really easy decision.”
The three pitchers who relieved Prager each threw fewer than 25 pitches, meaning that aside from A&M’s ace, all arms will be available out of the bullpen.
With Justin Lamkin expected to get the start against Auburn, A&M would likely turn to Myles Patton for a potential quarterfinal matchup with LSU.
If Prager suits up for the Aggies again, it will most likely be in Saturday’s semifinal, with the game time still to be determined.
Until then, it’s one pitch at a time for a team fighting to keep their season alive.