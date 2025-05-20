Texas A&M Announces Starting Pitcher for SEC Tournament Opener
The unanimous No. 1 team in the preseason polls now finds itself backed against the wall heading into the SEC Tournament.
After a disappointing season to say the least, Texas A&M enters the tournament as the No. 14 seed, set to face Mississippi State in the opening round.
With every game now a must-win, head coach Michael Earley is rolling the dice by giving RHP Weston Moss the start—his fourth of the season.
"He has elite stuff. He pushed for that third starting spot,” Earley said earlier in the season. “He really did. It was a tough decision. With him in the bullpen, it's a real luxury for us."
Moss has emerged as the Aggies’ go-to closer, making 21 appearances this season while posting a 6-3 record, a 3.35 ERA, and holding opponents to a .215 batting average.
His best showing came in the opening game of the Arkansas series, when he threw five shutout innings in relief to secure a 7-4 road win for the Aggies.
He also delivered a standout performance at Olsen Field, closing out LSU with three hitless innings to seal a series win over another ranked opponent.
Outside of those two outings, though, Moss has struggled to find his rhythm.
Rough performances in recent series against Missouri and Georgia have made Earley’s decision to start him a questionable one.
With A&M needing at least three wins in Hoover to get themselves back in the bubble conversation, Earley may just be playing the long game.
If A&M gets past Mississippi State, it would face Auburn in the next round, followed by a potential quarter final clash with LSU.
It’s do or die for A&M, and no matter who’s on the mound, the Aggies have to keep winning to salvage what’s been a forgettable season.