Savannah Bananas Baseball Set to Host Game at Kyle Field in May 2026
Those of you who are fans of the Savannah Bananas baseball team, get your popcorn ready, because "Banana Ball" is coming to Aggieland.
Thursday afternoon, the team announced that they would be touring various college football stadiums and named Kyle Field as one of the stops, the team taking on the Texas Tailgaters on May 2, 2026, which would mark the team's first game at a football stadium.
The team recently wrapped up their 2025 tour, which featured a full season mirroring that of Major League Baseball, and also came just a couple of years after their "Bananaland" documentary was released back in 2022, which sky rocked the team's popularity.
Who Are the Savannah Bananas?
According to the team's website, the team description reads, "We are not your typical baseball team. We are different. We take chances. We toe the line. We test the rules. We challenge the way things are 'supposed' to be."
The team is definitely anything but ordinary, to say the least. Any traditional baseball rules you know by heart, you can essentially kiss goodbye, as the team has their own rules they play during what is called "Banana Ball."
What is "Banana Ball?"
Described as "the fastest and most entertaining game in sports, the rules of "Banana Ball" emphasize a fast-paced game and continuous play in attempts to create a high-energy game for fans, featuring 11 unique rules, the most notorious of those being that if a fan catches a foul ball, the batter is out.
The teams play a baseball game with a two-hour time limit, with each inning worth one point, and whichever team scores the most runs in the inning is scored a point aside from the last inning, where traditional baseball rules come back into play and every run that crosses the plate counts.
Another rule features no stepping out of the box during an at-bat for the batters, otherwise it is counted as a strike, and any bunting that takes place results in the player that performed the act being ejected from the game.
To view the full list of rules, click here.
A Day at the Ballpark
The players on the team often engage in dance routines, comedic sketches, and other entertaining performances both between innings and even during at-bats, made to throw the batter (or pitcher) off of their rhythm, earning the team a clear comparison to the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team.
Tickets
Until October 31, you are able to join the 2026 Banana Ball Ticket Lottery List. Once the entry is submitted and verified, you will then be eligible for a random drawing to purchase tickets for the desired game.