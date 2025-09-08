Dan Campbell Honored at Kyle Field Before Texas A&M Game
A Texas A&M four-year letter winner in football was honored Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field in front of a crowd of over 100,000 fans.
One of the prestigious awards went to NFL head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions.
The former tight end, who attended Texas A&M from 1995 to 1998, helped his Aggies win the 1997 Big 12 South Championship and the Big 12 title in 1998.
What is the Lifetime Achievement Award?
The Letterman’s Association, an organization that plays a vital role in celebrating the legacy of Texas A&M Athletics, has a goal to honor the past while building community among generations of letterwinners.
At the Letterman’s Association annual Burgess Banquet, they present the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame, Hall of Honor and Letterman’s Lifetime Achievement Award to preserve the traditions that define an Aggie experience.
Being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes lettermen who, after graduation, have gone on to gain prominence through his or her efforts in industry, commerce, technology, athletics, the professionals and other endeavors.
Campbell got selected by his fellow Texas A&M letterwinners, who vote every year for this special celebration. Unfortunately, Campbell was unable to attend due to his prior commitment to coach on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, but was proudly applauded by the 12th Man for his contribution.
NFL Career
After wrapping up a productive career in Aggieland, Campbell was drafted in the third round by the New York Giants before jumping to the Dallas Cowboys, Lions and New Orleans Saints before becoming an intern with the Miami Dolphins.
His career quickly skyrocketed after he was promoted in 2011 to tight ends coach and then named interim head coach in 2015. Soon after, he decided to move to the bayou as an assistant coach of the Saints from 2016 to 2020 under head coach Sean Payton.
In 2021, the Lions named Campbell their head coach, bringing the franchise to new heights and the city to life. Every season, Campbell improved the Lions' record, going from three wins to 15 wins, and gave the franchise its first division title and NFC Championship game appearance since 1993. In the following year, Campbell became the first Lions coach to win back-to-back division championships.
Detroit got the season off to a rough start in Week 1 in a 27-13 loss on the road to the Green Bay Packers, but the team is still expected to contend in the NFC this year.