Sawyer Farr Makes Final Decision on Future With Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies baseball squad has undergone quite a bit of change ever since their season-ending 7-1 loss at the hands of the USC Trojans in the final of the College Station Regional on Monday night.

A&M's first order of business was announcing that associate head coach and pitching coach Jason Kelly would not be returning to the team for the 2026 season, which hit the headlines barely 12 hours after the loss.

Now, 24 hours after landing TCU's Jack Bell in the transfer portal, Michael Earley will be looking for a new infielder on top of the ones that will be departing the team because of the MLB draft.

Sawyer Farr Enters Transfer Portal

Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Blake Binderup celebrates at home plate with Bear Harrison (16), Boston Kellner (6), and Nico Partida (2). | 12thMan.com

Wednesday afternoon, Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr announced that he would be entering the transfer portal, ending a two-year stint for the soon-to-be junior in College Station.

Farr's freshman season in 2025 saw him start 31 games in 39 appearances in the midst of an injury-heavy campaign for Texas A&M but put up a measly .176 batting average and saw significantly less time on the diamond in 2026, only appearing in 19 games and starting 11 of them as the infield began to crowd with the return of Gavin Grahovac and the Aggieland debut of Chris Hacopian.

When he was in the lineup for Michael Earley, he produced at a much better rate, posting a .250 batting average behind 10 hits and seven runs batted in.

No hit of his ever left the ballpark, unfortunately, but Farr also showed that he was possessive of the clutch gene in Game 2 of the Aggies' weekend series with the Penn Quakers back in February, slapping a double down the right field line to tie the game in the ninth inning, making an incredible diving play at second base to prevent the go-ahead run from scoring, and he would draw the walk with the bases loaded in the 11th inning to give the Ags the walk-off win in front of the home crowd.

Farr is the first non-pitcher to enter the portal, and his decision comes just a day after TCU infielder Jack Bell announced that he would be transferring to College Station, which likely would have again resulted in Farr being on the outside looking in in what is expected to be another stacked A&M infield for the 2027 season, including Nico Partida, Boston Kellner, and even Grahovac should he decide to return for his senior season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.