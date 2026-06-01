Stay Alive: Texas A&M Baseball Faces Elimination in Regional Tournament

Perhaps the ballpark playlist at Blue Bell Park could feature hits like "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees, "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor, or even "The Final Countdown" by Europe, because the Texas A&M Aggies are on the ropes in their own home regional.

After wins over Lamar and Texas State in the first two games of the regional, Texas A&M was hit with a hard truth in the first game of the regional final against the USC Trojans, resulting in a 14-3 walloping and forcing a Game 7 on the weekend.

It's truly go big or go home for both teams; the winner advances to the Super Regional to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels, and the loser begins their game plan for the 2027 season.

Now or Never: Texas A&M vs. USC

Texas A&M pitcher Aiden Sims on the mound. | Texas A&M athletics

The Aggies opened up their regional hosting Friday afternoon with a hard-fought win over the Lamar Cardinals that saw A&M erase a five-run deficit against a team they hung 25 runs on earlier in the year to take a 7-5 win, the first time they had come back from a deficit that deep in a regional since 2019.

The following day saw the Maroon and White finish off their opposition hailing from San Marcos in Texas State, making up for the upset loss in April with a 17-3 win behind Weston Moss' 7.1 innings and career-high 10 strikeouts.

Unfortunately, Michael Earley's men were on the receiving end of a beatdown Sunday night in College Station, as USC put up double digit runs for the third straight game on the weekend in their 14-3 win over A&M, despite starting pitcher Andrew Johnson allowing a home run to Chris Hacopian in the first inning.

Even more unfortunate for the Ags, they are without who many would consider their prime starting pitcher, Aiden Sims, who was shut down for the remainder of the season ahead of the regional with tightness in his arm.

Luckily for the Aggies, when the bats are hot, they are red hot, and Gavin Grahovac can't seem to go a game without hitting a round tripper, and even Ben Royo has been productive at the plate in a late season bloom after riding the bench for most of the campaign.

Texas A&M and USC square in a win-or-go-home Game 7 tonight at 8:00 PM.

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