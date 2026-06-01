Texas A&M vs. USC Trojans, College Station Regional, Game 6: Box Score, Game Log

The College Station Regional is set.

The host Texas A&M Aggies will be the visiting team in their home ballpark against the USC Trojans, with a chance to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals against the winner of the Chapel Hill Regional.

The Trojans thrashed the Texas State Bobcats earlier in the day to punch their ticket into the final of the regional, while Texas A&M has been picture perfect the entire weekend.

The first pitch is scheduled for 8:00, and we will be right here with the box score and a game log of every at-bat from the contest.

Box Score

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | 12thMan.com | 12thMan.com

1st 2nd 3rd Runs Hits Errors Texas A&M 1 0 0 1 3 0 USC 4 0 3 7 8 0

Game Log

Top 1st

(Andrew Johnson pitching for USC.)

Grahovac lined out to third.

Sorrell popped out to third.

Hacopian homered to left. 1-0 Texas A&M.

Partida flew out to right.

Bottom 1st

(Ethan Darden pitching for Texas A&M.)

Covarrubias grounded out to the shortstop.

Ad. Lopez singled to right.

Au. Lopez doubled to right, Ad. Lopez to third.

Takeuchi doubled to center, Ad. Lopez and Au. Lopez scored. 2-1 USC.

Cadena walked.

Basseer grounded out to second, Takeuchi to third, Cadena to second.

Lamb doubled to left, Takeuchi and Cadena scored. 4-1 USC.

(Lyons pitching for Texas A&M.)

Carpentier flew out to right.

Top 2nd

Duer grounded out to third.

Harrison was hit by a pitch.

Royo singled to left, Harrison to second.

Kiel II reached on a fielder's choice, Royo out at second, Harrison to third.

Kellner struck out swinging.



Bottom 2nd

Urbon singled to second.

Covarrubias flew out to center.

Ad. Lopez struck out looking.

Au. Lopez walked, Urbon to second.

Takeuchi grounded out to third.

Top 3rd

Grahovac singled to right field.

Sorrell flew out to center.

Hacopian grounded into a double play.

Bottom 3rd

Cadena doubled to right.

Basseer singled to second, Cadena advanced to third.

(Powell pitching for Texas A&M.)

Lamb homered to right, Basseer and Cadena scored. 7-1 USC.

Carpentier flew out to center.

Urbon struck out looking.

Covarrubias struck out looking.

Top 4th

Partida flew out to center.

Duer flew out to center.

Harrison walked.

Royo singled to left, Harrison to second.

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