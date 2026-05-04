Takeaways From No. 7 Texas A&M's Win vs. No. 8 Auburn

Things got off to a pretty ugly start for the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies in front of the home crowd against the No. 8 Auburn Tigers during Saturday's doubleheader.

It started with Auburn lighting A&M up for an 18-5 mercy ruling in Game 1 of the series before turning the burners down for a 5-4 win in Game 2, before the Aggies got their act together in the series finale with a 4-3 victory.

The win without a doubt derailed some momentum on the A&M hype train, this being their first conference series loss since the weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs back in late March, but thankfully due to their tear they went on in April, the NCAA Tournament is still very much a possibility for the Maroon and White.

Takeaways From Texas A&M's Win Vs. Auburn

Texas A&M infielder Chris Hacopian (8) fields against Florida during an NCAA baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field in Gainesville, FL. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Ags still having not been swept in the 2026 season, here are some lessons learned from Game 3.

Weston Moss Can Still Spin

Pitching was a massive need we pinpointed after the struggles of yesterday's doubleheader, and luckily Game 3 starter Weston Moss shed some positive light on the mound for Texas A&M.

The junior arm went 6.1 innings pitched and only allowed one hit and one run to cross the plate while walking none and striking out six, about as quality as a quality start can be.

In fact, in an odd contrast, it was closer Clayton Freshcorn that had the 12th Man biting their nails late in the contest, as he allowed two runs to cross in the ninth before inducing the game-ending double play ball with the bases loaded.

Chris Hacopian Is Just Fine

Texas A&M's star second baseman Chris Hacopian has taken quite a beating over the past month.

During the series against the LSU Tigers earlier in the month, Hacopian took a pitch to his mouth and ending up needing a root canal to fix the damage, and then just last weekend in Gainesville against the Florida Gators, a collision with outfielder Jorian Wilson saw concerns arise for the former Maryland Terrapins infielder.

Luckily, Sunday gave a shining example that Hacopian was not limited in his abilities in any way, shape, or form, as he was the sole run producer for the Maroon and White, hitting in all four of their runs, one with a groundout to shortstop in the first inning that scored Gavin Grahovac, and then a three-run home run to score Caden Sorrell and Boston Kellner as well.

This comes as much of a positive for the team, especially after third baseman Nico Partida was helped off the field in the early stages of Game 2 and subsequentially ruled out for Game 3.

The Aggies will host one of their system schools, Prairie View A&M, in their final midweek contest of the 2026 season Tuesday night at 6:00 PM at Blue Bell Park.

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