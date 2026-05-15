Takeaways From Texas A&M's Series Opening Loss vs. Mississippi State

It was a night of red-hot bats at Blue Bell Park in College Station, but it unfortunately did not go in favor of the hot team, as the Texas A&M Aggies fell to their fellow Maroon and White companions from Starkville, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, by a high score of 18-11.

The opening frames started well for the Aggies, until the Bulldogs absolutely blew the game open in the third inning and made the home team play catchup for the remainder of the contest.

With their chances of hosting a regional during the NCAA Tournament now slim to none, the Aggies now have the comeback of a lifetime in their final conference series of the season.

Maroon vs. Maroon

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | 12thMan.com

Already down 1-0 in the series, here are some takeaways from A&M's loss in front of the home fans.

They Scored How Many Runs In An Inning?

Gavin Grahovac and Chris Hacopian jacked solo home runs to put A&M in front early on, and it worked until the top of the third inning.

A&M's pitching has been a struggle for a lot of the year, but they reached a whole new level of detrimental Thursday night, with their trio of pitchers that they put on the mound giving up 13 runs in the third inning.

Yes, you read that right. 13 runs in one inning.

The home team played an unforgiving game of catch up for the rest of the game, which included a three-run home run by Jake Duer in the fifth inning and a pair of two-run doubles by Grahovac and Caden Sorrell in the eighth frame, but it wasn't enough as the Aggies could only plate 11 runs.

Times Need To Be-A Changing

There's been one thing that has kept the Aggies from being a potential College World Series favorite, and that would be the arms on the mound.

And with Aiden Sims missing this series in what Michael Earley described as a move to keep him healthy for the long run, the Aggies had no choice but to go with the bullpen options from the opening pitch Thursday night with Ethan Darden getting the nod, and we have now seen how that works out, at least in this situation.

If it continues into the postseason, then the Aggies might as well start making their game plan for 2026, and some might say that those plans coudl include a new pitching coach.

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