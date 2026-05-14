What To Watch For In Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Weekend Series

Big-time series for big-time programs.

It’s Texas A&M hosting Mississippi State at Blue Bell Park.

Two of the SEC’s more stacked teams in all of college baseball are fighting this weekend to possibly be a Top 8 seed heading into the Regionals.

Get the Cracker Jacks and cold drinks ready because it will be an entertaining weekend of baseball.

What’s on Tap

Outfielder Jorian Wilson (21) reacts after hitting a home run during Texas A&M baseball’s game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | David Moran-The Battalion

Going into this colossal game between the Aggies and Bulldogs, there will be a ton of fireworks when it comes to the two lineups and pitching stars. Both are stacked and have the goodies to make it all the way to Omaha.

Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor has helped lead his pitching staff to a 4.04 ERA, allowing opponents to have a 8.32 ERA. As for head coach Michael Earley’s unit, they are sitting at a 4.85 ERA and holding opponents to a 9.64 ERA.

Earley’s crew has three pitchers listed as out for the series: Josh Stewart, Aiden Sims, and Caden McCoy, while everyone is available for Mississippi State.

The SEC released its probable pitchers for the weekend, and for the Bulldogs, it will be Tomas Valincius and Duke Stone making appearances, with Ethan Darden throwing for the Aggies, with others still to be determined.

At the plate, A&M is hitting .304 altogether and will try to get to Mississippi State’s pitching staff and force the bullpen arms to toss as many pitches as possible. A&M’s slugging percentage sits at .574, with an on-base percentage of .424, while Mississippi State has a team average of .313, an on-base percentage of .412, and a slugging percentage of .538.

The Fightin’ Farmers' best hitters have been Gavin Grahovac, Caden Sorrell, Nico Partida, Jake Duer, and Jorian Wilson.

Grahovac has the best batting average, which sits at .354, and leads the team in at-bats with 198. Sorrel has been cranking home runs all over the place with 22 on the season, which leads the team. Partida has the third-best batting average on the team at .317 and will crush the baseball all over. Duer is also very disciplined at the plate with a .308 batting average and 43 RBI. There’s also Wilson, who is tied for third on the team in home runs and has been very consistent and dangerous when he steps up to hit.

As for Mississippi State, their power hitters have been Bryce Chance, Ace Reese, Noah Sullivan, and Gehrig Frei. Chance has the best batting average out of any of his teammates at .371. Reese is right behind him with the second-best batting average at .335 and leads the team in doubles and RBI. Sullivan and Frei have also been reliable with plenty of doubles and home runs to help out their team.

Whichever roster can find ways to get on base and have a better outIng on the mound will be key to securing the series.

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