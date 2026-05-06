Takeaways From No. 9 Texas A&M's Win vs. Prairie View A&M

The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies made their final Tuesday night game of the 2026 regular season one to remember, defeating their fellow A&M school in Prairie View by a score of 16-7 in front of the home crowd at Blue Bell Park.

Juan Vargas pitched a pair of solid innings to open up the contest, and it was Grant Cunningham that ultimately walked away with the win for A&M, his fourth of the year.

And now, before A&M heads over to Oxford for their final conference series on the road in this season, let's take a moment to digest on the win from Tuesday night.

What We Learned During Texas A&M's Win vs. Prairie View A&M

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | 12thMan.com | 12thMan.com

As we do so, here are a few takeaways from the Aggie win on Tuesday night.

Jake Duer Is Still a (Power) Hitter

Outfielder Jake Duer has established himself as a reliable all-around hitter for the Texas A&M Aggies in what has been his lone season in College Station, but he hasn't shown himself as much of a power threat like Caden Sorrell or Gavin Grahovac have.

Well, Tuesday night not only saw Duer turn in a four-hit, four-RBI performance during the win, but also saw the Flower Mound native belt a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, his first since March 29 against the Missouri Tigers.

And after a weekend against the Auburn Tigers that saw the senior outfielder go 0-for-11 at home, this served as reviving performance, boosting his batting average from .304 to .318.

Wesley Jordan Steps Up

Another Marcus High School alumnus that tallied four RBI and also broke a home run slump was designated hitter Wesley Jordan, who transferred to A&M from the Baylor Bears over the summer and though he started the season hot with a two-homer performance in the second game against Tennessee Tech, an early injury in the season has limited his time in Michael Earley's starting lineup.

When in the lineup, however, he has been a point of production, with four home runs, 13 runs batted in, and a .286 batting average through the 14 games that he has appeared in throughout the season.

With midweek games on Tuesday nights officially in the books for the 2026 season, the Aggies now focus their attention to the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs in their last two SEC series before the conference tournament and then NCAA Tournament begin shortly thereafter.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.