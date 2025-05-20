Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs SEC Tournament Preview, How to Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies baseball team will look to put the weeks of hot and cold play behind them when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the SEC tournament.
A win, and they move on to the next round. A loss, and they will get one last chance in the double elimination tournament.
Texas A&M has been on the downside of their roller coaster ride through the 2025 season, only winning one of their last six conference games, that being Justin Lamkin's Cy Young Award-level performance against Georgia last Friday, bringing their overall conference record to 11-19 on the season, and 28-25 overall.
Their last series win was against the LSU Tigers home at Blue Bell Park in College Station, which, similar to the Aggie football team, seemed to mark the last shining moment in the team's season, as the following games after wins against LSU would result in a downward spiral for both teams.
Mississippi State themselves have not been stellar on the season, but record-wise saw a better season than the Aggies did, going 34-20 overall and an even 15-15 in conference play, including a recent sweep of the Missouri Tigers where they emerged victorious in game 1 of the series where they won by a score of 25-7, powered by a 10-run ninth inning.
The Bulldogs currently hold a five-game winning streak, and have series wins over teams like Kentucky, Missouri, and Alabama, all three teams that beat Texas A&M, the latter two resulting in sweeps. However, Mississippi State themselves were swept by LSU, whom A&M defeated soundly in their series against the Tigers.
The two teams seem to be pretty evenly matched, and here is how to watch the action from Hoover, AL.
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL
WHEN: Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 8:00 PM
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190