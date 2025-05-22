All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers, SEC Tournament: Preview, How to Watch

The Aggies look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they take on the No. 8 seed Auburn Tigers.

Aaron Raley

May 21, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas A&M centerfielder Jace LaViolette (17) is greeted at the plate after hitting a grand slam against Mississippi State in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met.
Round one win? Check.

Playoff hopes still alive? Check.

A game against a team that was almost ranked No. 1 in the regular season? Coming right up.

After their statement 9-0 routing of the Mississippi State Bulldogs Wednesday afternoon, the 14th-seeded Texas A&M Aggies will now take on the No. 6-seeded Auburn Tigers.

As the Aggies are only rewarded with a 24-hour rest period, this will be the first game that the Tigers have played in nearly a week, with the winner between the two teams squaring off against the No. 3-seeded LSU Tigers, against whom both Auburn and Texas A&M were successful against in their respective series.

Kiel II
May 21, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Mississippi State shortstop Sawyer Reeves (2) takes a throw at second too late to catch Texas A&M right fielder Terrence Kiel II (3) who steals second in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M and Auburn themselves, however, never saw competition against one another in the 2025 season.

Justin Lamkin is expected to get the starting nod on the hill from coach Michael Earley and will look to repeat his masterful performance that fans saw from him last time he was on the mound, a complete-game shutout against the Georgia Bulldogs that saw him strikeout a career-high 15 batters.

In addition to their lengthy recuperation time, Auburn comes into the game with a confident 38-17 record, including 17-13 against SEC opponents.

After beginning the year as the No. 22 team, the Tigers saw a slow climb through the rankings, reaching No. 11 after winning their first two conference series before a sweep by the Georgia Bulldogs bumped them back down to No. 14.

Fast forward two months later and after a sweep against LSU, and eye-opening victories against Mississippi State, Tennessee, and South Carolina, and the Tigers found themselves ranked all the way up to No. 2 in the D1Baseball rankings, though they lost their final regular season series two games to one against the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels.

This game should be a testament to how ready the Aggies really are to return to the playoff picture, and here is how to tune into the Maroon and White's second SEC Tournament match.

WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers, SEC Tournament Round 2

WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

WHEN: Thursday, May 22, 2025, 11:00 AM

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network

HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190

feed

