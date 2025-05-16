Texas A&M Baseball Falls In Opening Game Against No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs
If the third inning didn't exist in the game of baseball, then this game would have gone a lot differently (and positively) for the Texas A&M Aggies Thursday night against the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs.
But unfortunately, baseball consists of innings numbered one through nine, and after the ninth, the Aggies only had six runs compared to the Bulldogs' 10, handing the Maroon and White their fourth consecutive conference loss and putting their playoff hopes even further out of reach.
Ryan Prager took loss number four on the season in another forgettable pitching performance, allowing seven runs (all earned) in only 2.2 innings pitched.
Clearly still fed up with their fateful series with Missouri, the Aggies got it going early against the Bulldogs, as Caden Sorrell quickly got the team on the board with a three-run home run in the top of the first inning, setting the tone early in the ball game.
A tone that would only last about two more innings afterwards.
After Georgia's Robbie Burnett and Nolan McCarthy each launched solo home runs in the first and second innings, respectively, Aggie third baseman Wyatt Henseler would increase the Aggie lead to 4-2 with a solo shot of his own in the top of the third inning.
Then came the bottom of the third inning, which ultimately is what did the Aggies in Thursday night in Athens.
Burnett would tally another run batted in with a double, Kolby Branch knocked in an additional two runs with a double of his own, and Ryan Black's single to left scored Branch, and Ryan Prager was pulled in favor of Gavin Lyons.
Unfortunately, the change didn't make anything better for Texas A&M, as Lyons would give up a walk to Devin Obee, and then a three-run home run to Daniel Jackson the very next at-bat, capping off a seven-run third inning for Georgia and gave them a 9-4 lead.
Kaeden Kent would homer in the top of the sixth, and Terrence Kiel II scored as a result of a wild pitch in the seventh, but after Burnett's third RBI of the game in the bottom of the sixth, it was clear that the first game belonged to the Bulldogs, who held the 10-6 lead all the way to the end of the contest.
Already off on the wrong foot in the Peach State, Michael Earley and Co. will look to take the next two games of this series and then put on the performance of a lifetime at the SEC Tournament starting Friday night at 5:00 for game two against Georgia.