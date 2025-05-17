Lamkin, Kash Lead Aggies to Victory in Game Two Against No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs
Whether it was the change in environment or just wanting to improve on a horrendous recent start, there was something different inside of Texas A&M LHP Justin Lamkin Friday night.
The Aggie junior, knowing the pressure his team was facing heading into the SEC Tournament next week, turned in a mound performance for the ages, which included him going the entire nine innings with 121 pitches, only allowing three hits, walking nobody, and striking out 15 batters on his way to his first career complete game shutout.
The Aggies took game two against the Bulldogs with a 6-0 victory Friday night, giving a slight sliver of hope to the Maroon and White as they look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive this weekend in Athens and next week in Hoover, AL during the SEC Tournament.
Similar to the Thursday night opener, the Aggies found themselves on the board first with a three-run home run off the bat of Gavin Kash in the top of the third inning that also scored Jace LaViolette and Wyatt Henseler and gave the Aggies an early 3-0 lead.
In contrast to last night, when they allowed a seven-run inning by the Bulldogs, the Aggies avoided a total defensive collapse in the third inning thanks to Lamkin's remarkable performance.
Bear Harrison would tack on a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning, and Gavin Kash would knock in RBIs four and five on the night with a single to right field that scored LaViolette and Kaeden Kent.
Kash would end up going 3-5 on the night with his five RBI and home run, while Jace LaViolette continued to show his plate discipline, taking ball four three times Friday night, and Kaeden Kent went 2-5 in his return to the leadoff spot in the batting order.
The Aggies will look to take the series and continue to trend towards the SEC Tournament and hopefully a playoff spot when they combat the Bulldogs in an early 11:00 AM finale on Saturday.