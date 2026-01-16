Texas A&M Baseball Has Revealed Its New 12th Man

On Friday afternoon, Texas A&M Baseball officially revealed their 12th Man for the 2026 college baseball season.

Josh Stewart, who enters his fourth season as an Aggie, earned the prestigious honor that's been a staple of Texas A&M culture for over a century.

Stewart, a right-handed pitcher from Georgetown, Texas, transferred to Texas A&M after spending his freshman year with the Texas Longhorns. In his first season with the Aggies, Stewart made 11 appearances and one start spanning 16.0 innings. While he ended the season with an ERA of 6.75, it was clear that he had the right stuff to pitch in the SEC.

It was in 2024 that Stewart truly became a significant piece of the Texas A&M pitching staff. The righty made 25 appearances out of the bullpen, spanning a total of 31.2 innings. With more experience, Stewart's impact on the game turned for the better as he ended the season with a 4.26 ERA and 38 strikeouts.

After only one appearance in the 2025 season, Stewart suffered a season-ending injury. After going through the rehab process, the right-hander looks to once again be a massive part of Texas A&M's pitching depth. With the program seeing turnover in their starting rotation from last season, it's expected that Stewart will get time as a starter for the Aggies in some capacity.

Why Stewart’s 12th Man Honor Carries Extra Weight

Stewart earning the title of 12th Man carries a little more weight after the 2025 season. The Aggies were the consensus No. 1 team in the country in the preseason, but quickly faced some difficult times with Caden Sorrell, Gavin Grahovac, and Shane Sdao missing significant time during the regular season.

With the depth of the pitching staff in question, Stewart is the perfect option to be this year's 12th Man. Not only is the right-hander an experienced pitcher in the SEC, but he also brings back College World Series experience to the 2026 squad. That type of veteran presence, after experiencing the height of college baseball, is invaluable to any program trying to get to Omaha.

Stewart's selection as the 12th Man is as much an endorsement from head coach Michael Earley and his staff as it is a nod from his teammates. The right-hander has shown consistency on the mound in the past, and will likely be a major piece of the puzzle for a pitching staff facing some major questions.

