A&M Baseball Lands All-Pac 12 Catcher Troy Claunch

Former Oregon State catcher Troy Claunch is transferring to Texas A&M

Texas A&M baseball is set on improving its team and doing so sooner than later. With a new head coach and improved coaching staff, there's no question the program is headed in the right direction.

Not long ago the NCAA ruled that student-athletes could transfer once in their college careers without being made to sit out a season. The Aggies baseball program is taking advantage.

New head baseball coach Jim Scholssnagle and his staff have been more than aggressive this season with the transfer portal. Texas A&M baseball has several commitments from several players that look to be immediate contributors to the Aggies.

And now, another big name is on his way.

Oregon State catcher Troy Claunch announced on Tuesday that he intends to finish his collegiate baseball career in Aggieland.

The 6-foot, 208-pound right-handed batter was named a first-team All-Pac 12 selection for the Beavers last season and will play out his last year of eligibility with the Aggies.

As a junior in 2021, Claunch batted .305 with four home runs, seven doubles, 30 RBI, and 26 runs scored. He finished with an OPS of .778.

Hailing from Vacaville, California, Claunch started 10 games as a true freshman for the Beavers in 2018 as Oregon State won a College World Series title. He started 19 games as a sophomore before taking over as the full-time catcher for the Beavers as a junior in 2020.

Claunch has a career batting average of .290 and an OPS of .789. In 124 total games with 92 starts, he had 10 home runs, 13 doubles, 62 RBI, and 46 runs scored.

New Texas A&M assistant coach Nate Yeskie spent two seasons with Claunch at Oregon State and is now reunited with the catcher in College Station.

