Texas A&M Baseball Moves Up Following Sweep Over Army

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M baseball was always expected to find success. With an 8-0 start entering Week 3, things are heading in the right direction for Rob Childress' roster.

Following their sweep over Army this weekend, the voters seem to believe A & M had improved past their initial No.20 ranking. In the newest rankings by the NCAA, the Aggies would move up two spots to the No.18 position as non-conference play continues to roll along.

Despite claiming victory all three games against the Black Knights, there were troubles on the way to securing the win. The Aggies would need two come-from-behind victories late to give the team a strong start entering the closing days of February. On Sunday, third baseman Logan Sartori would come in clutch with his two-run RBI double to allow the Aggies to re-take the lead.

Sartori would miss the first two games after leaving Wednesday's 30-2 victory over Prairie View A & M with a head injury. Outfielder Ray Alejo would go 3-for-4 with two runs, one walk and one RBI.

“I’m very proud of our guys," Childress said Sunday. "When you go 5-0 in a week, you have to find different ways to do it and certainly today, the offense picked it up. We’re relentless, every time they scored, we found a way to answer back and continue to do so the entire game.”

The Southeastern Conference could be must-see baseball this season as now 10 teams rank inside the top-25. Florida (No.1) regained the top spot following their series sweep over then-No.1 Miami while Vanderbilt (No.2). Georgia (No.4), Arkansas (No.6) and Mississippi State (No.8) would close out the top 10.

Both LSU and Ole Miss would remain at No.11 and No.15, respectively following their weekends. Auburn would fall to No.20 after being swept by UCF this past weekend. Tennessee would enter the rankings for the first time at No.24 following a three-win sweep in the Round Rock Invitational.

The Aggies will close out their 10-game homestand against Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word Tuesday and Wednesday. The team will take part in the Frisco Classic, facing Illinois, UCLA and Oklahoma State from Friday-Sunday.