Texas A&M Falls To No. 22 Vanderbilt For Fifth Straight SEC Loss
And the conference struggles continue for the former No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies.
Texas A&M dropped the second game of their weekend series to the No. 22 Vanderbilt Commodores Friday night in Nashville, by a measly score of 3-1.
The loss puts the Aggies at an even .500, with an 11-11 record, as their first away series proves to be just as forgetful as the home series have been in 2025.
While the team overall struggled offensively, with just six hits in the ball game, catcher Bear Harrison continued his hot streak in the top of the second inning, smashing his third home run of the year (and week) into left center to get the Aggies on the board first with their lone run of the contest.
The Aggies held that lead for only a short time, as the Commodores would come right back and score their first run in the bottom half of the same inning after a groundout RBI by Braden Holcomb.
The contest would remain knotted at one apiece until the seventh inning, where a double by Vanderbilt catcher Colin Barczi doubled into the right center gap and scored Riley Nelson, and a single by Holcomb that same inning would score Barczi to put the finishing touches on the game for Vandy.
The Aggies left six men on base throughout the game, which would have given them plenty of opportunity to score runs, but it was not meant to be for the Maroon and White Friday night.
Justin Lamkin took his second loss of 2025 in Nashville Friday night. The lefty lasted seven innings and surrendered five hits, three runs (all earned), walked a single batter, and struck out three, raising his earned run average to 2.52 on the year.
For the second night in a row, 16 Aggie baseball players were retired via strikeout, bringing the total to 32 in just this series alone, including 10 going down to a strikeout by JD Thompson tonight.
A second consecutive conference series ending in a loss, Michael Earley and his team will look to end the weekend on a high note as they finish out their series in Nashville at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.