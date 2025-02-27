'Gotta Be Better!' Michael Earley Addresses Texas A&M Baseball's Back-To-Back Losses
If you told a Texas A&M baseball fan that the team would be 5-2 through the team's first seven games, some people might think "Hey, pretty good start."
But others, knowing the team is the current No. 1 and College World Series favorite, would likely shoot you a look of concern.
The Maroon and White suffered their second consecutive loss of the 2025 season Tuesday night against the Texas State Bobcats, 7-3.
The Aggies went up 2-1 in the first inning with homers by Kaeden Kent and Wyatt Henseler, but a five-run third inning by the Bobcats proved to be the downfall of the Aggies for the second straight game.
Head coach Michael Earley made note of pitchers Aiden Sims and Caden McCoy making their Aggie debuts Tuesday night, but with the two pitchers combining for four earned runs in less than three combined innings pitched, the coach simply said the pair had to "get better."
"They did fine. Fine. But they gotta get better," Earley said in his postgame press conference. "I mean, you give up a free base an inning that ends up a homer and then a big homer, but yeah, they're going to be fine. It was fine. Debut or not debut, you're here, you're pitching. You have to execute."
Earley also gave his props to Sawyer Farr, who has been filling in for Gavin Grahovac, who recently was put on the shelf for the remainder of the 2025 season with a shoulder injury.
"Gavin Grahovac is a remarkable player, human, teammate, person. It definitely hurts losing a player like that, you're never going to replace a guy like Gavin," Earley said. "At the same time though, I think we got a lot of other good players. We got Sawyer out there and he's a heck of a player. He's a different type of player, but he brings something different, and we feel really confident with him out there."
The Aggies will now head to Daikin Park in Houston for the Houston Astros College Foundation Classic, where they will open up their weekend by taking on the Arizona Wildcats on Friday at 7:00 p.m., a turnaround hopefully up the road for the Maroon and White.
